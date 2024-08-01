Megasuper Enhances Shopping Experiences with Toshiba’s Self-Checkout Technology

Megasuper, a leading retailer in Costa Rica, announces the installation of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions' Self Checkout System 7, becoming one of the first in the country to offer enhanced shopping experiences through innovative self-checkout options. (Photo: Business Wire)

Megasuper, a leading retailer in Costa Rica, announces the installation of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions' Self Checkout System 7, becoming one of the first in the country to offer enhanced shopping experiences through innovative self-checkout options. (Photo: Business Wire)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Megasuper, Costa Rica's leading retailer, has announced the installation of the Self Checkout System 7 by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions in its stores. This move marks Megasuper as one of the first retailers in the country to offer consumers enhanced shopping experiences through innovative self-checkout options.

“Megasuper needed a trusted solution partner for its technological advancement journey. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is proud to empower them with agile technology that meets the needs of today’s consumers and retail environments and can be adapted and customized to advance with the business changes of tomorrow,” said Eugene Shvartsman, SVP Americas Sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Utilizing the Self Checkout System 7 reaffirms Megasuper’s commitment to being a technology leader in the region.”

Megasuper’s 78 stores place the retailer firmly as the second-largest retailer in Costa Rica, playing a vital role in shaping the region's retail landscape. Their recent decision to implement self-checkout solutions highlights the company’s dedication to harnessing cutting-edge technology to cater to the changing preferences of their customers, streamline store operations, boost sales, and ensure security and fraud prevention. According to a retail industry report by Incisiv, 97% of retailers emphasize the importance of innovation in their future growth strategies. The Self Checkout System 7 enhances the checkout experience for shoppers and is designed for easy adoption and operation by store associates.

"Megasuper is a leading retailer in Costa Rica thanks to our amazing shoppers. We are implementing self-checkout technology to provide enhanced shopping experiences and better customer service, which is a top priority for our company. Toshiba’s cutting-edge technology, trusted consulting guidance, and expert support services all align with our goals to better connect with our shoppers and reaffirm Megasuper as a technology-driven retail leader,” said Jonathan Velasquez, CIO at Megasuper. “Strategic technology solutions like the Self Checkout System 7 are the future of retail and will play an important role in delivering an unparalleled experience to our customers.”

To bring the in-store self-checkout experience to life, Toshiba teamed with leading regional industry partners Rhiscom and GBM to provide integration and service support. Rhiscom is a premier solutions integrator that seamlessly incorporated Megasuper’s current point-of-sale software into the new Self Checkout System 7 systems. GBM is a leader in technology services. Its highly trained and committed professionals provide advice, technological solutions integration, and support services to Megasuper.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Megasuper:

Megasuper is the premier chain for offers and promotions in the Costa Rican market. With a network of 78 supermarkets nationwide, we proudly serve over 1.2 million customers. As the second-largest market chain in Costa Rica, Megasuper continues to provide exceptional value and service to our customers.