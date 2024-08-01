EnlivenHealth® and Good Neighbor Pharmacy® Seek to Empower Independent Pharmacies with New Clinical Scope of Practice and Reimbursement Solution

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnlivenHealth, a division of Omnicell, Inc., is pleased to announce the release of a first-of-a-kind Scope of Practice and Reimbursement Snapshot solution for members of Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a national franchise for independent pharmacies offered through Cencora. This new resource is designed to empower Good Neighbor Pharmacy members by providing critical information on clinical services and reimbursement information tailored to each state.

EnlivenHealth’s Scope of Practice and Reimbursement Snapshot is designed to inform and grow clinical service expansion within independent pharmacy communities. By utilizing the scope of practice feature, pharmacists are able to quickly and easily access up-to-date information regarding the clinical services they can provide in their state. The reimbursement section helps summarize reimbursement activities for approved clinical services and provides users with information on the pharmacy landscape, prerequisites for billing, details on medical billing codes, and more. Good Neighbor Pharmacy members can easily access the solution through their AB Solutions Portal.

“We are excited to collaborate with Good Neighbor Pharmacy on this significant initiative,” said Martha Thorne, Senior Vice President and General Manager of EnlivenHealth. “Our Scope of Practice and Reimbursement Snapshot is designed to simplify the complex landscape of clinical services and billing and aims to empower pharmacies to deliver enhanced patient care. After providing an understanding of what services a pharmacy can provide, EnlivenHealth’s Amplicare Clinical Solution and Medical Billing solutions can help pharmacies operationalize those services by seamlessly documenting and billing – which is intended to drive operational efficiency and revenue growth.”

“This collaboration with EnlivenHealth underscores our commitment to supporting our member pharmacies in expanding their clinical capabilities,” said Jenni Zilka, SVP, Community & Specialty Pharmacy and President, Good Neighbor Pharmacy. “This new solution can provide vital guidance while enabling pharmacies to navigate state-specific regulations and reimbursement processes with confidence. We are thrilled about the positive impact this solution can have on patient care and pharmacy profitability.”

About EnlivenHealth®

EnlivenHealth, a division of Omnicell, Inc. enables pharmacies with connected patient engagement, clinical, and financial workflows designed to result in an elevated patient-pharmacy experience, exceptional patient care, and enhanced financial performance. We advocate for a world where pharmacy teams stand at the forefront of healthcare, empowering them to practice at the top of their license, and aiding them with their commitment to patient care, collaboration, and continuous learning.

To learn more, visit EnlivenHealth.co.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and ENLIVENHEALTH are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release relate to the expected benefits and objectives of EnlivenHealth’s products and services, including EnlivenHealth’s Scope of Practice and Reimbursement Snapshot, Amplicare Clinical Solution and MedBill (and any implied financial impact in connection with the foregoing). These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “goals,” “target,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and other events may differ significantly from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (i) Omnicell’s ability to take advantage of growth opportunities and develop and commercialize new solutions and enhance existing solutions, (ii) risks related to Omnicell’s investments in new business strategies or initiatives, (iii) Omnicell’s ability to meet the demands of, or maintain relationships with, its institutional, retail, and specialty pharmacy customers, (iv) reduction in demand in the capital equipment market or reduction in the demand for or adoption of our solutions, systems, or services, (v) risks related to failing to maintain expected service levels when providing our Advanced Services or retaining our Advanced Services customers, (vi) unfavorable general economic and market conditions, including the impact and duration of inflationary pressures, (vii) continued and increased competition from current and future competitors in the medication management automation solutions market and the medication adherence solutions market, (viii) any disruption in Omnicell’s information technology systems and breaches of data security or cyber-attacks on its systems or solutions, including the previously disclosed ransomware incident and any potential adverse legal, reputational, and financial effects that may result from it and/or additional cybersecurity incidents, as well as the effectiveness of business continuity plans during any future cybersecurity incidents, (ix) Omnicell’s ability to protect its intellectual property, (x) risks presented by government regulations, legislative changes, fraud and anti-kickback statues, and other legal obligations related to healthcare, privacy, data protection, and information security, exposure to indemnification obligations or other liabilities, and (xi) other risks and uncertainties further described in the “Risk Factors” section of Omnicell’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Omnicell’s other reports filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update any such statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.