PURE Bioscience Announces Distribution Agreement with ChemStation

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, and ChemStation Buyers Association, Inc. (“ChemStation”), have entered into a multi-year distribution agreement for the purchase and selling of SDC products under special terms and conditions.

Tim Steffensmeier, Vice President of Sales, said, “PURE Bioscience’s SDC product profiles align well with ChemStation’s commitment to delivering safe and effective custom cleaning solutions with regard for the environment. We are excited to partner with them as they extend their products to the food industry throughout North America.”

How SDC Works

SDC kills microorganisms by two modes of action: 1) the silver ion deactivates structural and metabolic membrane proteins leading to microbial death; 2) the microbes view SDC as a food source, allowing the silver ion to enter the microbe. Once inside the organism, the silver ion denatures the DNA, which halts the microbe’s ability to replicate and leads to its death. This dual action makes SDC highly and quickly effective against a broad spectrum of microbes. Traditional silver-based disinfectants have short shelf lives – from hours to days. SDC is a stabilized silver ion complex with a shelf life of several years. The unique bond between the silver ion in SDC allows the silver ion to remain in solution while at the same time making it more bio-available for antimicrobial action.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE is focused on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address of 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area) serves as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

