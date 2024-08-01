Signature Aviation Signs Agreement to Purchase Dulles Jet Center

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Signature Aviation, the world’s largest private aviation terminal operator, has agreed to purchase Dulles Jet Center, a corporate hangar facility located at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and consisting of 197,000 square feet of state-of-the-art hangar space, Class A office space, and a luxury passenger lounge.

Signature looks forward to continuing DJC’s commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and secure operations. The expanded footprint achieved from consolidating Signature’s existing IAD facilities with DJC will result in an improved experience for the flight departments based at DJC, including expanded aviation services and access to Signature’s worldwide network of FBO and hangar locations. For DJC’s staff, the transaction represents opportunities for advancement within a larger organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Dulles Jet Center into the Signature Aviation family,” said Tony Lefebvre, CEO of Signature Aviation. “This is a great opportunity to bring together two companies that have operated as neighbors over the years and are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality to our guests and residents.”

“Our goal at Dulles Jet Center was to set an entirely new standard for the construction and operation of corporate hangar facilities,” said Michael Landow and David Landow, the owners of DJC. “We are impressed with Signature’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that we have been providing. With their large network and excellent reputation for customer service, Signature is well-positioned to continue and even expand Dulles Jet Center’s operations.”

The transaction is expected to be completed on or before August 31, 2024, when DJC will join Signature’s global network of more than 200 locations in 27 countries across five continents. Both organizations will soon complete their work on a seamless transition that includes welcoming DJC’s highly capable and experienced staff into Signature’s family, enhancing site plans, updating branding, and incorporating the best practices of both companies.

ABOUT SIGNATURE AVIATION

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers nearly 15 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.