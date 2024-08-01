Wild Planet Launches Limited Edition Wild Tuna Snack Pack in Collaboration with Simple Mills & Chosen Foods

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wild Planet, pioneer of sustainably caught canned seafood, today announced the launch of its Limited Edition Wild Tuna Snack Pack in partnership with two beloved, better-for-you brands, Simple Mills and Chosen Foods. Available for a limited time on Wild Planet’s website starting Aug. 1, the collaboration features Wild Planet’s newest product, sustainably pole and line caught Skipjack Wild Tuna made with tangy diced Dill Pickle, lemon juice and a hint of sea salt. Paired with nutrient-dense Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers* and Chosen Foods Classic Mayo made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil for a seriously satisfying snack or light lunch. Consumers who have paired the delicious trio of brands together and shared their love on social media can now enjoy them in one convenient Pack: on-the-go, in the office, at school, or from the comfort of their home.

“ After being flooded with social media posts combining Wild Planet, Simple Mills and Chosen Foods, it was obvious that we needed to make this partnership a reality,” said Clint Mickel, Vice President of Marketing. “ All three brands not only boast incredible taste, but have a profound impact on consumers’ lives and that of the planet’s by providing the best-quality ingredients. We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Simple Mills and Chosen Foods on this Limited Edition Wild Tuna Snack Pack and can’t wait for consumers to get their hands on one.”

Wild Planet is committed to respecting the planet, using sustainability as its true north to guide every action and decision to protect our oceans’ resources for future generations. As part of this commitment, the brand continues to align itself with other like-minded brands who have the desire to make a positive impact on our planet, making the Snack Pack collaboration with Simple Mills and Chosen Foods a natural partnership fit. Unlike other “lunch” or “snack” kits on the market, this Limited Edition Wild Tuna Snack Pack delivers unmatched taste and high-quality ingredients, crafted with real foods that boast exceptional flavor. Deemed as the perfect snack by adults and kids, the Pack sets the bar for single-serve food options, crafted with 100% pole and line caught protein from Wild Planet’s tuna, healthy fats from the avocado oil in Chosen Foods’ mayo, and purposeful ingredients that advance people and planetary health from Simple Mills’ crackers.

To honor all three brands’ commitment to sustainability, the Pack comes conveniently packaged in a reusable, planet-friendly bento box that can be used time and time again. Consumers can feel good about eating for the planet in multiple ways – nourishing their own bodies while nourishing the planet.

The Limited Edition Wild Tuna Snack Pack is available nationwide exclusively for $5 on www.wildplanetfoods.com while supplies last. You can also find Wild Planet’s NEW Skipjack Wild Tuna made with tangy diced Dill Pickle at Whole Foods nationwide, as well as on Amazon and Wild Planet’s website. To learn more about Wild Planet and the brand’s suite of sustainably caught canned seafood products, please visit www.wildplanetfoods.com.

About Wild Planet

Wild Planet is the first large-scale sustainably focused canned seafood company in the country, offering a broad portfolio of products sourced in a manner designed to preserve the delicate marine ecosystem for future generations. Based in McKinleyville, California, the company was founded in 2004 by seafood industry veteran Bill Carvalho to realize his vision of bringing the highest environmental standards to the fishing industry. Wild Planet partners with small-scale and community fishermen who use sustainable fishing practices such as pole & line fishing and selective harvesting, ensuring ecologically sound methods as well as supporting the livelihood of coastal communities. The company has been repeatedly recognized by Greenpeace for its procurement policies and practices, and provides guidance for corporate environmental standards at some of the nation's most influential grocers. For more information, visit WildPlanetFoods.com.

About Simple Mills

Founded in 2012, Simple Mills is a leading provider of better-for-you crackers, cookies, snack bars and baking mixes made with clean, nutrient-dense ingredients and nothing artificial, ever. As a winner of Fast Company’s Brands That Matter for 2022 and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023, the company has disrupted center-aisle grocery categories to become the #1 baking mix brand, #1 cracker brand, #1 cookie brand in the natural channel1 with distribution in over 30,000 stores nationwide. Its mission is to revolutionize the way food is made to nourish people and the planet. For more information, visit www.simplemills.com.

About Chosen Foods

Chosen Foods, America’s #1 Avocado Oil and Avocado Oil Spray2, is always 100% pure, made with good fats from avocados, has a neutral taste, and is great for high-heat cooking (up to 500°F). Chosen Foods Avocado Oil is a versatile cooking staple and kitchen must-have that is great for general cooking, grilling, baking and more. The brand also makes additional pantry staples made with 100% pure avocado oil including: mayo, salad dressings, dip & drizzle sauces, and chocolate hazelnut spread. Learn more at www.chosenfoods.com/

*While Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers are Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, Corn Free and Vegan, they contain almonds and are made on a line that also contains tree nuts and milk.