DecisionNext Announces New Agriculture Customer in Australia, Kilcoy Global Foods

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionNext, the leading AI platform that enables companies to optimize the buying or selling of commodities at the best possible time and price, today announced a new agriculture customer in Australia, Kilcoy Global Foods. The addition of the multi-award-winning global food solutions provider as a customer represents a milestone for DecisionNext as it continues to build a footprint in agriculture and natural resources around the world.

The complexity of Australian commodity markets is due to the fact that the country’s suppliers export nearly 80% of their product to up to 50 countries around the world, and opaque regional market data makes pricing and other product decisions more challenging. Kilcoy will leverage the DecisionNext platform in order to support their customers and improve their offerings in the cattle, beef and grain markets, with potential expansion ahead.

“ As DecisionNext expands into Australia, we are partnering to drive innovation that will enhance our ability to make informed decisions that directly benefit our customers by providing consistent quality and value,” said Dean Goode, Kilcoy Global Foods Chief Executive Officer. “ With DecisionNext, we can leverage advanced AI to better understand global market complexities and turn that understanding into actionable insights, ultimately improving our service and offerings.”

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Kilcoy Global Foods is renowned for its commitment to exceptional quality and innovation. The company’s premium beef, lamb, and high-quality protein brands are enjoyed in more than 35 countries worldwide, and its strong continued growth is a result of its innovative use of technology and willingness to try new approaches.

“ We are excited to welcome Kilcoy Global Foods into the global DecisionNext family,” said Mike Neal, DecisionNext Co-Founder and CEO. “ Since 1953, Kilcoy has built a reputation for quality and innovation, and is one of the most important providers in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to assisting in the optimization of their food solutions pricing and delivery for a worldwide marketplace.”

DecisionNext technology combines artificial intelligence and human intelligence for overall stronger decision making on a variety of levels, and provides data analytics and forecasting focused on helping customers in commodity markets to gain a better understanding of risk management to make better, faster decisions from procurement to sales.

Today, many global commodity product buyers and sellers resort to rules of thumb and spreadsheets to simplify a complex system worth billions of dollars in transactions – leaving significant money on the table. DecisionNext has spent years perfecting an AI platform that converts global complexities into actionable recommendations at scale – significantly improving financial performance.

About Kilcoy Global Foods

For more than 70 years, Kilcoy Global Foods has been providing exceptional brands and products. The global food business now has five world-class facilities in Australia as well as large-scale operations in North America and China. It’s Kilcoy’s commitment to innovation and investment in technology that really sets it apart, leading the industry with new ways of working, being early adopters, and pushing the boundaries, all driven by a passion to continuously improve. Having doubled the size of its business twice in the last five years, Kilcoy Global Foods is on a high-growth trajectory as they continue to deliver food the world loves to eat.

About DecisionNext

DecisionNext is the leading AI platform that helps companies buy and sell commodities at the best times, with the best formulas, at the best prices. The company has revolutionized how commodity price and supply forecasting supports business decisions, and offers the only platform that incorporates users’ expertise and up to the moment insights into the process. Its global customer base includes providers in meat & agriculture, mining & natural resources and other commodity industries, including major brands like Johnsonville and Sysco. For more information, visit www.DecisionNext.com.