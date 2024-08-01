Tecnotree and MiFibra Collaborate to Revolutionize its Operations Support Systems

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for BSS, OSS, AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has partnered with MiFibra, a leading High-Speed Broadband Internet Service Provider in Perú, to update its Operations Support Systems and transform Fulfillment and Assurance processes.

The strategic partnership will allow MiFibra to fully realize the potential of its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network infrastructure, offering several benefits, such as the capability to automate feasibility, provisioning and maintenance of services, removing complexities and delays related to manual tasks, as well offering the capability to guarantee the quality of services (QoS) and the quality of the experience (QoE). The results of this partnership will allow MiFibra to accelerate the growth of its customer base, increase customer satisfaction and strengthen its position in the market.

It will also expose TMForum's open APIs for service qualification and activation, enabling seamless integration and compatibility with a variety of protocols and network elements. MiFibra will be able to fully optimize the capacity and usage of its network infrastructure, and, through efficient resources management, it will be able to achieve operational excellence.

Carlos Villegas, CEO of MiFibra, said: "The partnership between MiFibra and Tecnotree represents a transformative step towards comprehensive provisioning with greater and better information for commercial and technical customer management. Through this strategic alliance, MiFibra will be able to evolve its commercial and technical service platforms over time by incorporating digital self-management tools for the customer, a proactive communication portal for the customer, and tools for optimizing home equipment."

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said, “We are delighted with this new partnership with MiFibra to embark on a transformative journey towards digitalization and operational efficiency, by revolutionizing their infrastructure and operational support systems. By leveraging our expertise in BSS, OSS, Artificial Intelligence and 5G technologies, Tecnotree will enable MiFibra to unlock its true potential and drive growth by provisioning services quicker and assurance of quality of its services. Through increased automation and streamlined processes, we will enable fast and agile interactions at scale, which will not only fuel MiFibra's customer base, but will also fortify their market position.”

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) & Operating Support System (OSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is No. 1 on the TM Forum Open API Conformance table with 59 Open APIs, a result of our pursuit of delivering excellence, and consistently providing differentiated experiences and services to the CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

About MiFibra

MiFibra is a company founded by Peruvian executives with over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector. It currently has broadband fiber optic networks in the departments of Piura, Lambayeque, Trujillo, and Ancash, with coverage of more than 800,000 households and over 80,000 connected customers. It has been recognized by Ookla as the leading Fixed Internet operator in terms of speed in all the departments where it operates. Its mission is to bring world-class internet service to more and more Peruvians, and its vision is to become the number one operator wherever it operates.