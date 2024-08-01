Energage and Innovation Women Partner to Recognize the 2024 Woman-Led Top Workplaces

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced it has partnered with Innovation Women, the leader in creating visibility opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups, to honor the Woman-Led Top Workplaces.

In October, Energage and Innovation Women will honor employers nationwide that achieve the status of Woman-Led Top Workplaces. The companies will be featured in Lioness Magazine, Innovation Women’s magazine for female entrepreneurs.

The Woman-Led award is based on employee feedback from companies that have created a standout employee experience. These companies are places where employees feel appreciated for what they achieve in the workplace. To qualify, the most-senior position in the company must be filled by a woman.

To nominate a company for the Woman-Led Top Workplaces award, go here.

The Top Workplaces national and regional employer awards highlight organizations that listen to employee feedback and drive people-first cultures. The Top Workplaces award is based on Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating companies will be evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 18 years of culture research.

“As the leader of a woman-led company, I understand the importance of celebrating both great company cultures and other women-led organizations,” said Bobbie Carlton, the founder and CEO of Innovation Women, and the publisher and editor-in-chief of Lioness Magazine. “I also recognize that this is key moment in history. Without access to data, we will be ill-prepared to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

"This partnership pairs two great organizations focused on celebrating workplace excellence,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "We both see the importance of a people-first workplace experience, and we celebrate employees, who are the heart of any thriving organization."

Learn more about all the Top Workplaces awards.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Innovation Women

Innovation Women is a mission-driven membership organization providing speaking and other visibility opportunities for women and other underrepresented voices. Innovation Women connects speakers and subject matter experts with speaking opportunities, podcast guest slots and expert source opportunities with journalists. Innovation Women members receive access to hundreds of hours of on-demand and live training, a database of open speaking opportunities and a rich, supportive community. Innovation Women is a free resource for those seeking speakers and subject matter experts, helping them to better diversify the onstage talent at their conferences and events. Innovation Women is also the publisher of Lioness Magazine, a digital magazine providing information and inspiration for the female entrepreneur.