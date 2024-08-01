Kodak Alaris Announces Acquisition by Kingswood Capital Management

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kodak Alaris announced today that Kingswood Capital Management, LP ("Kingswood") has acquired the company from the United Kingdom Pension Protection Fund (“PPF”). Kingswood is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on buyouts of middle-market businesses and has significant experience in driving value for consumer and industrial services businesses.

Kodak Alaris continues the Kodak legacy of excellence in photography and imaging services through its two business units, Kodak Moments and Kodak Alaris Business Unit. Kodak Moments is a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties. Kodak Alaris Business Unit is one of the largest global providers of data capture and processing solutions through its award-winning software, document scanners, and services. Kodak Alaris serves customers in more than 100 countries around the world with major locations in the US, UK, France, Germany, Mexico, and Australia.

In a joint statement, Nicki Zongrone, President of Kodak Moments and John Blake, President of Kodak Alaris Business Unit, said, “ The investment by Kingswood Capital is a clear endorsement of the enduring value of our offerings and a testament to our team’s hard work. We are delighted to have secured the backing of new owners who share our vision for the future of our business. We look forward to starting this new chapter guided by Kingswood’s robust operational expertise.” Similarly, the PPF expressed its satisfaction in having reached an outcome beneficial for all parties, including the employees and stakeholders of Kodak Alaris.

“ At Kingswood, our goal is to help companies reach their full potential by providing capital, bolstering its operations, and identifying avenues to achieve growth,” said Alex Wolf, Managing Partner of Kingswood. “ We are excited to help continue Kodak Alaris’ strong recent performance and momentum.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with the Kodak Moments and Kodak Alaris Business Unit management teams and global employee base,” said Andrew Kovach, Managing Director at Kingswood. “ Both businesses have an outstanding reputation and heritage as leaders in their respective photography and imaging fields, and it is an honor to work with two companies held in such esteem.”

Lincoln International and Eversheds Sutherland served as Kodak Alaris’ advisors and Kirkland and Ellis, LLP served as legal advisor to Kingswood on the transaction.

About Kodak Moments

Kodak Moments is a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties. We inspire consumers to bring their memories to life—delivering innovative, high-quality photo products and experiences they find truly meaningful. Powered by over 100,000 consumer touchpoints across 30 countries globally, it’s our mission to be the brand consumers choose to celebrate and preserve life’s memories, from the big events to the everyday moments that matter. For more information, please visit Kodak Moments and follow Kodak Moments on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

About Kodak Alaris Business Unit

Kodak Alaris Business Unit is a leading provider of information capture and intelligent document processing solutions that simplify business processes. We exist to help the world make sense of information with smart, connected solutions powered by decades of image science innovation. Our award-winning software, scanners, and professional services are available worldwide and through its network of channel partners. For more information, please visit AlarisWorld.com and follow Kodak Alaris Business Unit on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. partners with leading companies in the middle market which stand to benefit from its capital and extensive operating resources. Kingswood embraces complexity and believes it is well-positioned to support businesses at inflection points in their development to enhance value. Based in Los Angeles, Kingswood is a cohesive, entrepreneurial team with a long history of shared success developing “win-win” partnerships with its portfolio companies and management teams. For more information, please refer to the Kingswood website at www.kingswood-capital.com.