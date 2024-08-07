The US Oncology Network Expands its Tennessee Service Area as Tennessee Cancer Specialists Joins The Network

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The US Oncology Network (The Network), the largest organization of its kind dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes, announced today that Tennessee Cancer Specialists (TCS) has joined The Network, effective August 1, 2024. The practice is the largest community-based oncology provider in eastern Tennessee and the third largest oncology practice in the state. With the addition of TCS, The Network significantly extends its reach into eastern Tennessee while the practice enhances its ability to provide cancer patients in the region convenient access to high-quality, cutting-edge cancer care.

“We are pleased to welcome Tennessee Cancer Specialists to The Network, as it allows us to collaborate with a well-known, long-standing provider of high-quality community-based cancer care,” said Devon Womack, president, The US Oncology Network. “We share like-minded goals to advance cancer care while strengthening the practice’s ability to remain independent and viable in today’s challenging value-based landscape.”

As part of The Network, TCS can now utilize the deep expertise and substantial resources of The Network. The practice’s clinical staff can collaborate with their colleagues across The Network, tapping into the collective knowledge and experience of more than 2,600 independent providers across the U.S. The practice can also access The Network’s clinical and business consulting services, as well as innovative technologies that support high-quality patient care, efficient drug management, and revenue cycle optimization.

“We have had significant growth over the last few years, and we plan to continue this expansion by entering new markets, adding physicians, and building new service lines,” said Tracy W. Dobbs, MD, practice president, Tennessee Cancer Specialists. “The comprehensive resources and expert guidance from The Network will be invaluable as we move forward on this growth path while continuing to provide the high level of cancer care our patients and referring physicians have come to know and expect.”

The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, allowing TCS to benefit from a comprehensive suite of solutions and services. From access to Ontada’s cutting-edge technologies enabling enhanced patient referral, patient intake, and provider workflow as well as simplified genomic test ordering and result capture, to increased access to innovative clinical trial opportunities, McKesson’s unapparelled oncology portfolio can help community-based practices like TCS thrive, so they can best care for their patients.

As announced in May, the practice is especially eager to engage in clinical research through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI). Since its inception, SCRI has contributed to pivotal research that has helped advance the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today. In collaboration with SCRI, TCS will be able to provide patients convenient access to some of the most innovative investigational therapies in the communities where patients live.

“The stability, experience, resources, and professionalism of The Network drew us to the organization,” Dobbs stated. “We are excited to collaborate with this highly respected group of independent providers to achieve our mutual goal of bringing advanced cancer care to more communities.”

TCS is the premier provider of advanced cancer care in eastern Tennessee with 15 physicians and 45 advanced practice providers (APPs) delivering world-class cancer care across 16 locations. The practice is committed to putting the patient first by delivering high-quality, compassionate, evidence-based care designed specifically to meet the unique needs of each patient. A full-service, comprehensive medical oncology and hematology practice, TCS offers onsite infusion centers, cutting-edge clinical trials, on call 24/7 support, knowledgeable billing and insurance staff, financial counseling and patient assistance, plus in-office pharmacy services for added convenience. The practice also provides non-oncology injections and infusions for patients who require specialty infusion services for other conditions, giving patients the convenience of dealing with one facility for all their infusion needs.

The physicians and APPs of TCS are among many who have recently joined The Network. Within the last 18 months, The Network has welcomed more than 400 new providers into the organization. This continued growth trajectory is significantly increasing the availability of advanced cancer care in local communities from strong, viable, and independent practices.

About Tennessee Cancer Specialists

Tennessee Cancer Specialists, PLLC was founded in 2004 when East Tennessee Oncology and Hematology merged with Cancer Care of East Tennessee to become the largest private, independent cancer practice in eastern Tennessee and the third largest oncology group in the state of Tennessee. The practice has offices in eight counties to conveniently serve patients in Knoxville and surrounding communities. At Tennessee Cancer Specialists, their mission is to provide the highest quality compassionate care, to meet the unique needs of patients with cancer, and to assist them and their families to focus on recovery.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps more than 2,600 independent providers deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure, and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.

About McKesson Oncology and Specialty Solutions

It’s an unprecedented time for patients living with cancer as life sciences companies race to create new, cutting-edge therapies. With cancer care becoming more targeted, providers, life sciences companies, and payers face a multitude of challenges and complexity in the development of new treatments and making them accessible to patients in need. At McKesson, our unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping to address these hurdles and improve cancer and specialty care.