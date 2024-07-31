The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Debuts New Course That Redefines How Leaders Create Excellence by Inspiring Employees

At The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, The Gold Standards of The Ritz-Carlton are the foundation of our learning experiences and the heart of our Mystique. (Photo: Business Wire)

How do you inspire excellence? Learn from an industry legend. The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center is a global advisory and consulting firm that leverages the Gold Standards of The Ritz-Carlton to help companies create exceptional customer and employee experiences and drive competitive advantage.

How do you inspire excellence? Learn from an industry legend. The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center is a global advisory and consulting firm that leverages the Gold Standards of The Ritz-Carlton to help companies create exceptional customer and employee experiences and drive competitive advantage.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new learning experience from The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, Leading Employee Excellence, identifies the behaviors of example-setting leadership that powerfully and passionately inspire a culture of excellence, announced Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of the consulting and advisory firm. The global organization leverages the legendary Gold Standards of The Ritz-Carlton to help companies create exceptional customer and employee experiences and drive competitive advantage.

“The Gold Standards inform our proprietary methodology, are the foundation of our learning experiences and the heart of our Mystique,” said Ms. Joiner. “Leading Employee Excellence was developed by the top one percent of Ritz-Carlton leaders around the world. We believe so strongly in its value that we are launching inaugural presentations at a world-class onsite experience at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas in October.”

Leading Employee Excellence is an immersive course guided by Ritz-Carlton facilitators to bring the leadership philosophies of The Ritz-Carlton Brand to life amplified with lively firsthand experiences, powerful videos, and engaging discussions with like-minded attendees from diverse industries. Among the 10 distinctive behaviors explored, participants will learn best practices to model brand guardianship, demonstrate accountability and entrust employees to make empowered decisions.

“This learning experience transcends theory by offering actionable takeaways, including a tangible six-month roadmap designed to meet the participant’s personalized objectives,” said Ms. Joiner. “The rich content is intended for leaders responsible for shaping strategies and managing the career development of others and is relevant to all industries.”

Leading Employee Excellence is offered as a full-day onsite experience with the option to attend either October 22 or 23, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. Breakfast, lunch, morning and afternoon breaks, and a networking reception complete the agenda. Attendance is limited to preserve an intimate environment for elevated learning. The cost is $2495 per person. Visit Leading Employee Excellence for course details, registration and optional hotel accommodations.

About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. Visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.