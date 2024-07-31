Platform9 And Fairwinds Partner To Simplify Kubernetes Operations And Optimize Costs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platform9, the leader in simplifying cloud operations and cost optimization solutions, and Fairwinds, the trusted Managed Kubernetes-as-a-Service provider for mission-critical applications, have partnered to solve the challenge of spiraling Kubernetes costs in public cloud deployments.

According to a Datadog report, more than 70% of AWS EKS resources are unused. One of the main causes of this problem is that developers overprovision resources to ensure their applications have the CPU and memory needed during peak demand.

DevOps and FinOps teams' reliance on manual optimization is proving to be inadequate. It is evident that a more efficient and automated approach to cost optimization is essential to mitigate these challenges, ensuring operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

“With the growth of AIML and container workloads, the demand for public cloud Kubernetes resources is set to increase exponentially. Scalability, multi-cluster management, and efficient resource utilization are becoming critical considerations for enterprises,” said Madhura Maskasky, Platform9’s co-founder and VP of Product. “We saw a gap in the market and developed Elastic Machine Pool, a purpose-built solution that maximizes Kubernetes cluster efficiency and minimizes costs.”

Elastic Machine Pool reclaims up to 100% of unused capacity, dynamically allocating resources based on utilization, with zero pod disruption and no changes required to request/limit values.

With the rise of FinOps methodology, optimizing cloud costs is a key priority for many organizations, but they are challenged with managing the complexity of Kubernetes itself. Fairwinds provides a managed Kubernetes-as-a-Service that works with platform engineering teams to manage infrastructure, perform upgrades, and support decision-making, allowing engineers to focus on business-specific developer needs.

“Over provisioning Kubernetes is a problem many organizations are facing. Instead of continuing to waste resources, Platform9’s Elastic Machine Pool seeks to tackle this problem by enabling users to run existing EKS workloads on fewer nodes,” said Andy Suderman, CTO at Fairwinds. “Getting EMP up and running during a Proof of Concept showcased that with a Managed Kubernetes-as-a-Service to help streamline implementation, enterprises can seamlessly add a layer of efficiency optimization to Kubernetes environments."

The collaboration between Fairwinds and Platform9 will enable enterprises to save time and money by focusing on their core business rather than infrastructure management and cost optimization. By leveraging Elastic Machine Pool alongside expert Kubernetes guidance, consulting, and implementation, organizations can achieve greater efficiency and cost savings.

Sign up for the upcoming Webinar which will explore various approaches and tools for optimizing Kubernetes efficiency. Engage with industry experts and gain actionable insights to streamline your Kubernetes operations, reduce costs, and overcome both technical and organizational hurdles.

About Platform9

Platform9 empowers enterprises with a faster, better, and more cost-effective way to go cloud native. Its fully automated container management and orchestration solution delivers cost control, resource reduction, and speed of application deployment. Its unique Always-on Assurance™ technology ensures 24/7 non-stop operations through remote monitoring, automated upgrades, and proactive problem resolution. Innovative enterprises like Juniper, Aeromexico, Mavenir, Rackspace, and Cloudera achieve 4x faster time-to-market, up to 90% reduction in operational costs, and 99.99% uptime. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by leading investors.

About Fairwinds

Fairwinds provides Managed Kubernetes-as-a-Service, powered by expert people and best-in-class software to make your Kubernetes platform fast, secure, and stable. Companies of all sizes turn to Fairwinds experts to make Kubernetes an ideal platform to run services and applications. Fairwinds makes tool selection, lifecycle management for Kubernetes and its add-ons, and Kubernetes management easy. Learn more at www.fairwinds.com.