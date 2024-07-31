Live Sports and Other Live Channels Coming to Loop Media

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, premium entertainment channels and digital signage for businesses announces today its affiliation with Network Communications (“NetComm”), through which Loop will be able to offer long awaited and coveted additions of live sports and live broadcasts to its out-of-home customers, marking one of the most important enhancements to its content offering in years. Through NetComm, Loop Media will immediately be able to offer a subscription that includes 40 live channels just in time for the 2024-25 sports season, including the NFL RedZone and the NFL Network.

Other themed channels will be available through subscriptions, including Comedy TV, NASA TV, Pets TV, Scripps News, Cuisine & Culture, Recipe TV and Cars TV, offering Loop’s business clients an even wider range of contextualized viewing options for their customers.

“Live sports and music are always the top requests for content in bars, restaurants, universities, gyms and many other commercial venues. Loop TV has been the largest provider of music videos to US businesses for some time already, but we’ve been missing some great live sports offerings until now,” said Justis Kao, Interim CEO, Loop Media, Inc. “With the NFL season about to start, it’s the perfect time to launch this subscription opportunity for venues in addition to all of the other fantastic content available to fit specific themes of our venue partners.”

“Network Communications has been a leader in providing content to Commercial venues and Multiple Dwelling Units,” said Tim McDonald, CEO of Network Communications. “We are very pleased to work with a market leader like Loop Media to complement their current offerings with a strong tier of live channels that we think will work very well in out-of-home environments.”

About Network Communications

Network Communications of Northwest Florida, Inc. (“NetComTV”) is a privately held corporation, having been in operation for 25 years. They have provided internet, phone, and video needs for their customers. In the last 8 years, Network Communications has provided a proprietary linear network of hundreds of channels to their residential and commercial customer base.

In addition to their IPTV linear TV service, NetComTV has recently entered the OTT space with a robust line-up of programming.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop®") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out of home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important premium short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a wide variety of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from programmatic and direct advertising, and subscriptions.

