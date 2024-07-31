Warrior Upgraded by S&P to ‘BB- with Stable Outlook

BROOKWOOD, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has upgraded its Corporate Family Rating (“CFR”) to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’ on Balance Sheet Strength with a Stable Outlook. In addition, S&P raised its issue-level rating on the Company’s senior secured notes to ‘BB+.’

According to S&P, the upgrade reflects consecutive years of very low leverage, robust earnings, and ample cushion in credit metrics to withstand earnings volatility. Free cash flow is expected to remain positive despite elevated growth capex associated with Blue Creek.

“We are pleased with S&P’s recognition of the Company’s strong balance sheet and financial performance over the last few years in which we delevered the Company and generated consistent incremental returns for stockholders, while at the same time investing for growth through our world class Blue Creek growth project,” said Dale W. Boyles, Chief Financial Officer of Warrior.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium quality met coal, also known as hard coking coal (“HCC”), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

