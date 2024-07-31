NationsBenefits® Announces Direct Point-of-Sale (POS) Integration at Tak Shing Hong dba TS Emporium, Enabling Health Plan Members to Purchase Healthy Groceries and OTC Products

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits, the market leader in supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions, today announced a new partnership with Tak Shing Hong dba TS Emporium, the largest provider of traditional Chinese medicine, American Ginseng, and Asian delicacies in the United States. The partnership allows Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* at any of the five TS Emporium's locations in the greater Los Angeles area to purchase approved healthy foods, groceries, pantry staples, and general wellness essentials. Adding TS Emporium to NationsBenefits' retail network means members will be able to use their prepaid card at their preferred retailer in their own neighborhoods.

Starting June 15, 2024, members can enjoy the benefits of this partnership with a seamless shopping experience at TS Emporium locations in City of Industry, Rowland Heights, Monterey Park, and San Gabriel. This initiative reflects NationsBenefits' mission to eliminate barriers to healthcare access by serving diverse and unique populations at the local and community levels.

"We are thrilled to partner with TS Emporium, a staple in the Los Angeles community for over 40 years," said Michael Parker, COO of NationsBenefits. "This collaboration not only provides members with greater access to nutritious food products and essential wellness items but also supports our goal of serving diverse communities with culturally relevant options. This partnership allows members to get the most out of their benefits by enabling healthier choices at point-of-sale.”

“Our goal is to promote the benefits of American Ginseng, traditional Chinese medicine, and nutritious goods so everyone can enjoy healthier lives. By partnering with NationsBenefits, we can better serve the health of our community by offering far more convenient access to these essential products. We are extremely proud to join the NationsBenefits retail network to expand the reach of our products to more people, especially in the effort to support the local communities that our stores serve,” said Caroline Jang of TS Emporium’s Media Department.

The NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* program equips health plan members with a personalized prepaid card that allows easy access to funds distributed monthly, quarterly, or annually to purchase eligible items and services. This initiative is part of NationsBenefits' broader strategy to promote food as medicine, empowering members to make healthier choices and drive better health outcomes.

For more information about the collaboration with TS Emporium, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About TS Emporium

For over 40 years, TS Emporium has been the largest provider of traditional Chinese medicine, American Ginseng, and Asian delicacies in the United States. With five stores in the greater Los Angeles area, TS Emporium is dedicated to promoting the health benefits of its unique products and enhancing the well-being of its diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.tsEmporium.com.

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.