ESRT Signs the William Carter Company and Equativ for 49k Square Feet at 1350 Broadway

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed two new, full-floor office leases with the William Carter Company (Carter’s) and Equativ for a total of 49,095 square feet at 1350 Broadway.

Carter’s – a children’s apparel company – signed a new lease for a 24,592 square foot space across a full floor, and ad tech company Equativ signed on for a full-floor, 24,503 square foot space.

" We are pleased to announce our move to a new and enhanced location for our New York City teams,” said Julie D'Emilio, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at Carter's. " We look forward to a productive partnership with Empire State Realty Trust."

" We were drawn to 1350 Broadway for its access to ESRT’s Broadway Campus’s state-of-the-art amenities and unbeatable location, right in the heart of New York City’s dynamic tech scene," said Lionel Bensoussan, EVP Americas at Equativ. " We are thrilled to join the ESRT community in which innovation and technology are prioritized."

Located along the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza, 1350 Broadway offers convenient access to major transportation, dining, and retail. Tenants of 1350 Broadway have access to ESRT’s Broadway Campus amenities which include a new 170+ person tenant lounge and all-hands space at 1400 Broadway, and a rooftop lounge with sweeping views of the Empire State Building at 1333 Broadway soon to come.

“ ESRT’s great balance sheet and reputation for service combined with our prime locations, premier amenities, and unmatched indoor environmental quality measures, attract great companies,” said Thomas P. Durels, ESRT EVP, Real Estate. “ We are pleased that Equativ and Carter’s will join our roster of high-quality tenants and benefit from the value of our offering.”

Jack Senske of Colliers International represented Carter’s and James Wenk of Savills represented Equativ in the lease negotiations. Shanae Ursini of ESRT and Robert Lowe, Ron LoRusso, Dan Organ, Peter Kerans, and Samantha Perlman of Cushman & Wakefield represented ESRT in both transactions.

More Information about 1350 Broadway, and current office availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” features its iconic Observatory that was declared the #1 Attraction in the World – and the #1 Attraction in the U.S. for the third consecutive year – in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of June 30, 2024, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 7.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

