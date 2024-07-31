WiSA Association Quantifies Market Penetration of WiSA E - 43% of the Android-based HDTV Market Currently Licensed

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA Association, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), announced today that the company has executed licensing agreements with leading HDTV brands, covering 43% of the HDTV market that uses the Android operating system. Android is the most widely used operating system in HDTVs, powering over 37% of all units - double the share of the second most popular OS1. Having successfully licensed the vast majority of Android-based HDTVs, the WiSA Association is actively building out the ecosystem of WiSA E-enabled speaker systems to support its HDTV licensees in the same way the association created a vibrant ecosystem of source and speaker systems for its original WiSA HT wireless multichannel audio technology.

“Our strategy has always been to saturate the market with WiSA E-licensed TVs to drive demand for speaker companies,” said Tony Ostrom, president of the WiSA Association. “That time has arrived. We are now actively collaborating with speaker manufacturers to develop an ecosystem of interoperable WiSA-E-based speaker systems to support our HDTV licensees. This mirrors the success we’ve had with over 25 companies implementing our earlier WiSA HT technology.”

Although WiSA E can run on any HDTV OS, WiSA has focused its initial offering on HDTVs that use the Android OS – the most prevalent OS in the HDTV market with an estimated 72+ million of the 195+ million HDTVs shipped annually. WiSA E includes a full suite of audio features that define how audio should be experienced across HDTVs, PTVs, soundbars, mobile devices, set-top boxes, and speakers. WiSA E can be implemented across four HDTV SoC providers, including Realtek, Amlogic, Mediatek, and Novatek, and can be designed to be fully interoperable with WiSA-E enabled speakers.

The WiSA Association is actively working with its 70+ members to replicate the success of its widely acclaimed WiSA HT technology. By building a large number of source devices, including HDTVs, projectors, set-top boxes and dongles, capable of transmitting WiSA E multichannel wireless audio signals, the association will have created a vibrant market for speaker companies to build speakers that interoperate with the WiSA E-enabled sources. Having focused on the largest segment of the market – source devices that use the Android operating system – the WiSA Association expects to accelerate the adoption of complementary spatial audio formats such as Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, DTS: X, and Google’s Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) which all run seamlessly over the WiSA E audio transport technology.

1Source: AVC Tracking Service: 2023

About the WiSA Association

WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, as well as our licensing initiatives and expectations, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties regarding, among other items: the degree to which the licensee implements the licensed technology into its products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.