LibreMax Capital Partners with iCapital® to Expand Access to Securitized Products and Asset-Backed Finance

LibreMax Capital, LLC ("LibreMax"), an asset management firm specializing in securitized products and asset-backed finance, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world's alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry, to offer wealth managers and advisors globally access to LibreMax's investment strategy via iCapital Marketplace.

Founded in 2010 by Chief Investment Officer Greg Lippmann, LibreMax is a $10.5 billion securitized credit specialist investing across both public and private markets. LibreMax invests across a broad range of securitized products including ABS, CLOs, Commercial, and Residential Assets.

“ We are pleased to partner with iCapital to bring LibreMax’s investment strategy to a new cohort of investors seeking portfolio diversification. In today’s environment, we believe that securitized credit presents attractive fundamentals and value relative to high yield and investment grade corporate credit,” said Mr. Lippmann. “ Securitized credit is a complex, high barrier to entry market that is well suited to those with the experience and access to data to effectively source, underwrite, execute, and manage such investments.”

iCapital Marketplace connects wealth managers with a broad selection of alternative investments from leading asset managers – all on one platform. iCapital’s technology and distribution helps top wealth managers deliver high-quality alternative investment opportunities to their clients with efficiency and ease.

“ LibreMax is a leader in securitized credit investing, and we are thrilled to welcome the firm to the iCapital Marketplace,” said Dan Vene, Managing Director, Co-Founder and Co-Head of iCapital. “ This partnership demonstrates our commitment to streamlining and simplifying access to alternatives and providing financial advisors with access to differentiated investment opportunities and expertise historically only available to institutions.”

About LibreMax Capital

Founded in 2010, LibreMax Capital, LLC is a New York-based asset management firm specializing in securitized products and asset-backed finance with $10.5 billion of assets under management. The firm manages both hedged and unhedged strategies across Evergreen Funds, Drawdown Vehicles, and Custom Solutions. To learn more, visit www.libremax.com.

Disclosures:

LibreMax Important Information

iCapital is not a current client of, or investor in a fund managed by, LibreMax. Although iCapital does not receive cash compensation in connection with providing this statement, iCapital is subject to certain material conflicts of interest due to its relationship with LibreMax, including that iCapital receives compensation from third parties in connection with investments they may make with LibreMax through the iCapital platform, which provides an incentive for iCapital to speak favorably about LibreMax.