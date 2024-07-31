Airgain Expands Into Growing Middle East Market With Waseela Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, announces its strategic expansion into the Middle East through a partnership with Waseela, a premier master systems integrator delivering innovative ICT solutions across the region.

This expansion aligns with the Middle East's rapid technological advancements and significant market growth, as countries in the region continue to adopt cutting-edge technologies.

Airgain is poised to lead this innovation wave by establishing a powerful, mutually beneficial partnership with Waseela. This collaboration will integrate Airgain's advanced wireless technologies into Waseela's radio coverage solutions, enabling mobile network operators to significantly enhance their 5G coverage and deliver exceptional user experiences.

Airgain’s technologies being deployed by Waseela as part of this partnership include:

Lighthouse™ Smart Repeaters - Maximize 5G coverage by enhancing sub-6GHz signal power, optimizing signal strength and slashing deployment costs.

Lantern™ Fixed Wireless Access - Deliver robust connectivity with high-performance antennas and advanced RF solutions, offering a flexible, cost-effective alternative to traditional infrastructure.

AirgainConnect® Fleet™ - Revolutionize vehicle connectivity with integrated 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6 router and high-performance roof-mounted antenna.

Asset Tracking - Devices that are ruggedized, operate indoors and outdoor, and deliver exceptional battery life. Each device is globally capable and highly configurable.

IoT solutions - Feature highly integrated, customized embedded antennas and high-performance, low-profile external antennas.

Bilal Al-Anani, CEO of Waseela, said:

“Our expertise in in-building coverage solutions and deep understanding of our customers' challenges during their 5G network rollouts, enable us to identify niche solutions that solve these challenges quickly and cost-effectively. Airgain’s solutions provide an effective tool for any 5G network operator aiming to deliver on their promise of comprehensive coverage.”

John Pan, VP of International Sales, shared his insights:

“Waseela's deep expertise in the Middle East and their comprehensive coverage solutions make them an ideal partner to deploy Airgain's cutting-edge wireless technologies. This collaboration will empower mobile network operators and other customers to deliver superior 5G experiences, ensuring robust and cost-effective coverage that meets the evolving needs of consumers and businesses in these rapidly growing markets.

“The Middle East is a region of rapid technological advancement, and this partnership positions us as a central part of that wave, enhancing connectivity and significantly elevating the user experience.”

About Waseela

A leading Master Systems Integrator offering end-to-end innovative ICT solutions, with a portfolio of over 325 clients in the Middle East in various segments, from government to semi-government and private enterprises. Established in 2007, and operating in 4 countries; Jordan, KSA, UAE & Qatar, Waseela has successfully delivered many unique high-profile projects that helped clients achieve their desired business outcomes with reasonable costs and minimum risks.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions, offering a range of embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. We streamline wireless connectivity across devices and markets, with a focus on solving complex connectivity challenges, expediting time to market, and optimizing wireless signals. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Our product portfolio focuses on three key markets: enterprise, consumer, and automotive. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

