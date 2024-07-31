Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) Unveils Electronic Security Partners

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, build, and installation services that leverages unique technical expertise to deliver seamless end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is proud to announce industry-leading electronic security partnerships. DPI announced the addition of its in-house Electronic Security services in November 2023, along with the appointment of 30-year security industry veteran Glenn Stephenson as Director of Operations for Electronic Security.

Since then, Glenn and DPI have grown the team and are actively installing electronic security solutions for substantial market players in the UK and EMEA. Will Blair joined DPI as a Security Sales Engineer in what is proving to be a busy and positive introductory period, showing a strong desire in the market for integrated approaches.

“Data hall security is no longer an overlay, retrofit, or afterthought,” says Glenn Stephenson, Operations Director, Electronic Security for Datalec. “Datalec is a trusted partner of choice, and we have assembled the finest electronic security partners in the industry to build world-class value-added capabilities and integrate them across all project phases.”

The industry-leading partners DPI has engaged with to deliver quality with confidence, supporting a range of customer commitments to platforms and solutions, include:

Avigilon Alta, a Motorola Solutions company that offers a complete, end-to-end cloud-based security solution that future-proofs video security and access control with innovative capabilities and intelligent analytics.

Axis Communications enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance through offering solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems.

Cisco Meraki, a leader in cloud-controlled Wi-Fi, routing, and security, provides cameras and IoT manufacturing.

Genetec is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. It provides video management and access control platforms.

HID Global, powering the trusted identities of the world’s people, places, and things, provides card readers.

Inner Range manufactures unified video, access control, and security solutions and provides video management and access control platforms.

Milestone Systems, empowering people, businesses, and societies with data-driven video technology, provides video management platforms.

DPI is collaborating with clients and partners to bring value-added, cost-effective solutions to the genuine data centre security challenges in the market and expects to report on further positive electronic security news very shortly.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations provides world-class data centre design, build, and installation services that leverage unique technical expertise, including technical and critical cleaning, electronic security, and managed services. Our 'One Call, One Team' service ensures a seamless end-to-end solution, achieving the highest levels of performance and efficiency. DPI's rigorous project management benefits customers by minimising risks and reducing costs. In addition, our proactive and flexible approach guarantees the delivery of customised solutions that exceed customer requirements. For more information, visit: https://datalecltd.com.