Zeekr and Mobileye to Accelerate Technology Collaboration in China

HANGZHOU, China & JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on the success from their collaboration over the last several years, Zeekr and Mobileye have announced their plan to accelerate technology localization in China, integrate Mobileye technologies into the next-generation Zeekr models, and further their state-of-the-art driving safety and automation there and in the global market.

Since the end of 2021, Zeekr has delivered more than 240,000 Zeekr 001 and Zeekr 009 vehicles, powered by the Mobileye SuperVision™ platform, to customers in China and globally. To be more responsive to the growing customer demands in China, the companies intend to accelerate the scaling and delivery of core underlying technologies for the Mobileye SuperVision platform.

Zeekr will be able to use the powerful road intelligence technologies for any of its vehicles. The expanded collaboration will enable Zeekr engineers to better utilize Mobileye’s technologies and development tools to conduct validation of data and more efficiently deliver software upgrades to customers. Additionally, the collaboration will accelerate comprehensive automated driving solutions roll-out for other Mobileye customers in China.

The joint effort will also locally tailor other key Mobileye technologies such as the Driving Experience Platform (DXP), a collaborative tool that enables automakers to customize automated driving styles and customer experience. Moreover, the companies will leverage Zeekr’s state-of-the-art vehicle technologies and Mobileye’s autonomous driving technology to launch next-generation products for ADAS, automated and driverless vehicles (Level 2+ through Level 4), based on the EyeQ6H system-on-chip, for Zeekr and its related brands in global markets.

Zeekr plans to expand the installation of the SuperVision platform on additional vehicles, including next-generation platforms, and further increase the highway and urban coverage of its existing Navigation Zeekr Pilot (NZP) systems. To date, highway NZP based on SuperVision is active in more than 150 cities across China.

“The partnership with Mobileye has provided industry-leading intelligent mobility solutions to Zeekr users in the past few years,” said Andy An, CEO of Zeekr. “We will hold a more opening-up cooperation and strengthen the collaboration with Mobileye in the future, to reach new technological milestones and provide a better driving experience for our users globally.”

NZP has been critical for Zeekr. Customer feedback has been positive, demonstrating the value of advanced navigate-on-pilot systems to consumers.

“This new chapter in the Mobileye and Zeekr relationship will bolster Mobileye’s efforts toward the localization of its SuperVision technologies in China while making such localized infrastructure, especially of road intelligence technologies, available for Mobileye’s customers in China,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye’s president and chief executive officer. “It also broadens the cooperation between the two companies to include next-generation products on a wide spectrum of product portfolios from Level 2+ through Level 4.”

