Euna Solutions Joins the AWS Public Sector Partner Program

Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as an AWS Public Sector Partner. To join the AWS Public Sector (PSP) Program, Euna's payment offering, Euna Payments, successfully completed a rigorous AWS Foundational Technical Review (AWS FTR) and demonstrated proven customer experience.

The PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms. By joining the PSP Program, Euna's software is validated to meet AWS standards and best practices for data security and operational excellence, reinforcing Euna's commitment to delivering secure and reliable solutions for the public sector.

“By joining the APN, Euna has built a relationship with AWS to deliver innovative and secure solutions that solve business challenges within the public sector,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “AWS has long been recognized as the leading cloud services provider and it is an honor to meet their standards and bring their technical advantages to Euna’s customers.”

Euna Solutions offers purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for public sector teams spanning SaaS solutions to support payments, grant and budget management, procurement, permitting, and special education. AWS is currently evaluating additional Euna software solutions to incorporate them into its roster of innovative offerings within the PSP.

As a PSP member, Euna is recognized as an AWS Partner with cloud-based solutions who has experience supporting government, space, education, and non-profits across North America.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers trusted, easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.