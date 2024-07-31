Clearco Partners With D.LUXURY to Support the Growth and Financial Health of Ecommerce Brands

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearco, an ecommerce Invoice Funding solution and D.LUXURY, an ecommerce growth insights and strategy company serving leading and emerging consumer brands, today announces a strategic partnership to transform ecommerce digital and financial health. Clearco and D.LUXURY recently worked together to provide a DIGITALRx™ Audit for multi-million dollar children’s apparel brand and Clearco customer, Cecil & Lou.

The underlying business and financial health of an ecommerce brand is a key consideration for Clearco when it makes funding decisions for customers. Clearco funds brands such as Cecil & Lou, who show strong underlying key business metrics, strong gross profit margins, robust cash flow, and rapid debt payment capability.

“Clearco funds strong, high potential ecommerce brands with good financial standing and health,” states Andrew Curtis, CEO of Clearco. “By partnering with D.LUXURY, we can continue our mission to support founders in scaling their businesses effectively by enabling these founders to invest Clearco funds into channels that perform.”

Through D.LUXURY’s DIGITALRx™ Audit, Cecil & Lou was able to gain a deeper and richer understanding of their business and customers – including roadblocks and opportunities to drive increased growth and profitability. DIGITALRx™ is a unique process which combines all data points across the business to build a clear and holistic picture of a business, including hidden growth and profit opportunities. The 100+ page DIGITALRx™ report enables Cecil & Lou to make measured investments that have the highest potential return, in the right sequence, including: identifying and acquiring the right customers most efficiently, deciding what products to lean into, pull back, and develop; and determining optimal inventory positions, retention strategies, paid media strategies and other crucial investments.

“The D.LUXURY DIGITALRx™ Audit was eye opening for us – while we know our business and customer, the DIGITALRx™ took this to a whole new level. We are now thinking about many areas of the business in a different way, such as where we invest, what our growth strategy is, what we need to focus on, and in what order. We are excited about what this process unearthed for us,” notes Blythe McCain, CoFounder of Cecil and Lou. “Working with Clearco as a funding partner has allowed us to access other services and products to better analyze our business and continue Cecil & Lou’s high growth momentum.”

D.LUXURY’s DIGITALRx™ Audit unlocks brand growth and profitability through advanced business intelligence, digital growth strategies, and more. Their proprietary, proven process is the culmination of deep industry experience as consumer brand owners and operators, marketers and analysts, advanced data analytics technology, as well as industry benchmarks and research. DIGITALRx™ has been used by hundreds of leading ecommerce brands to help unlock growth and profitability.

“D.LUXURY is dedicated to empowering ecommerce brands to unlock their true potential. We developed DIGITALRx™ over the course of many years, evaluating hundreds of leading ecommerce businesses globally. Once you understand exactly where the roadblocks and opportunities are through DIGITALRx, you then know where to invest (and often more importantly where not invest) without wasting precious capital,” says Jarred Goldberg, D.LUXURY Partner. “Partnering with Clearco allows us to reach more ecommerce brands to maximize their performance and potential within the market.”

Clearco and D.LUXURY are focused on encouraging more ecommerce brands to invest in the digital and financial health of their organization to gain a thorough understanding of success and growth for ecommerce companies.

About Clearco

Clearco is the non-dilutive working capital solution for ecommerce businesses in the United States. Clearco’s unique Invoice Funding product allows businesses to access the funding they need against invoices and receipts for inventory, marketing expenses, shipping, logistics and more. Clearco offers capped weekly payments and does not take collateral or personal guarantees from its customers. Founded in 2015, Clearco has funded more than 10,000 businesses with $2.5B invested. For more information, visit clear.co.

About D.LUXURY

D.LUXURY is an integrated insights, strategy and ecommerce growth execution partner for emerging and established brands. Founded in 2018, D.LUXURY invested $68MM in leading direct-to-consumer brands, and has since evolved to provide game changing insights through its DIGITALRx™ Audit and live insights platform, senior level strategy from successful growth leaders, and fully integrated outsourced digital growth teams and marketing services. For more information, visit dluxurybrands.com.

About Cecil and Lou

Cecil & Lou is a children’s clothing online boutique based in Tyler, Texas. Cecil & Lou prides itself on providing families with timeless children’s clothing that captures cherished memories. They focus on hand-smocked, appliqued, embroidered, and monogrammed clothing for children. Founders and sisters-in-law, Ashley and Blythe McCain, launched Cecil & Lou on a mission to offer boutique, high-quality children’s clothing at wholesale pricing. Ashley and Blythe are the sole designers at Cecil & Lou. For more information, visit cecilandlou.com.