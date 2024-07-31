Aurora Payments Taps SUNMI and Proxet to Deliver Payment Solutions for Small to Medium Businesses

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurora Payments, a full-service payment solutions provider and creator of the ARISE Payment Platform, today announced its partnerships with payment hardware provider SUNMI and software developer Proxet. Together, Aurora and SUNMI are providing new payment terminals created specifically to meet the needs of SMBs. The terminals are designed in line with Aurora’s mission of unlocking efficient and easy-to-use payment solutions that eliminate friction for small and medium business owners. Aurora Payments' partnership with Proxet was multifaceted. It focused on enhancing the technical infrastructure, security measures, and overall functionality and scalability of ARISE's Payment Gateway. Aurora is pursuing additional strategic industry partnerships and will release new features and capabilities for SMBs in the months ahead.

SMBs—such as nail salons, hair salons, tattoo parlors, pet shops, service shops, and funeral homes—have long been underserved by players in the payments industry, which still mainly provides enterprise solutions. The neglect has forced business owners to cobble together different solutions on the market to meet all of their payment needs. Aurora created the ARISE Payment Platform specifically to address the needs of small and medium businesses and give them access to a one-stop payment terminal that enables SMBs to complete many of their daily payment-related tasks directly on the device.

“Small and medium businesses play an integral role in and form the backbone of the U.S. economy. We’re proud that our ARISE Payment Platform empowers small and medium businesses with bespoke hardware and software that covers all of their payment needs and gives them the support they need to thrive,” said Aurora Payments CEO Brian Goudie.

Merchants and Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs) benefit from Aurora Payments’ decades of experience in the mid-market space, which it brings to its solutions. Vendors like On the Fly POS utilize Aurora’s services and its new ARISE terminal to enhance their own suite of services specifically targeted at SMBs.

“We have eleven applications in our ecosystem from stations, handhelds, kiosks, soft POS, reporting apps, mobile ordering apps and more, which makes connecting to each endpoint tedious. But integrating with Aurora was so easy for us and completely seamless,” explained Manny Garcia, CEO of On the Fly POS, which is utilizing Aurora’s services and the ARISE terminal developed in partnership with SUNMI. “Aurora Payments really understands what SMBs, merchants and vendors alike, need to grow their business.”

In April 2024, Aurora Payments launched ARISE, a cloud-based, omnichannel, customer-friendly combination card-present terminal and card-not-present payment platform that supports Credit, Debit and eCheck (ACH) with the highest security standards. ARISE functions as an all-encompassing ecosystem for SMBs that manages all aspects of the payment lifecycle, ensures secure transactions and offers real-time reporting.

About Aurora Payments

Aurora Payments is a united network of processing, technology, and payment solutions with a portfolio of more than 27,000 merchants and $12Bn in annual processing. Founded in 2005, Aurora has grown to capture a significant portion of U.S. market share in various specific industries due to superior solutions, service, and vertical expertise. Aurora Payments differentiates itself within the fintech market by providing proprietary technology that empowers its customers and partners with unrivaled flexibility and benefits. ARISE, Aurora Payments’ latest product offering, is a cloud-based, vendor-agnostic, one-stop payment solution designed specifically for SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses).

Aurora Payments is headquartered in Las Vegas and is backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on services, software, and payments investments in the financial services market. Follow Aurora Payments on LinkedIn or X, or learn more at https://risewithaurora.com.