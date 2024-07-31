Lenovo Accelerates ‘Smarter AI for All’ with Databricks Collaboration

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lenovo has joined forces with Databricks to drive AI adoption amongst its customers. As a Databricks Consulting & Systems Integration (C&SI) Select Tier Partner, Lenovo will work with businesses to help them take advantage of enhanced data management capabilities, streamlining access to data from multiple sources and removing barriers to successful AI usage.

The offering will run through the Lenovo AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE), designed to help customers put AI to work for their organizations quickly, cost-effectively and at scale, with solutions that bring AI from ideation to reality. Working with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Lenovo will help businesses to bring their data sources together, allowing them to increase the use of generative AI, improve their data analytics capabilities and drive innovation. The Lenovo AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE) will provide services to help customers define outcomes and rapidly innovate with the Databricks Platform to meet the unique needs of their organization.

“We’ve spoken to many customers at various stages of their AI journeys and, while most want to reap the benefits and feel the urgency to do so, their organizations aren’t ready,” commented Linda Yao, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Strategy, Lenovo Solutions & Services Group. “Our latest study showed that 90% of the CIOs we surveyed see AI as a game changer, yet over half feel their organizations lack the technical skills to scale AI quickly. By adding Databricks to Lenovo's ecosystem of leading software vendors, we can further enable our AI for all vision and bring the technology to a broader set of customers."

Starting in the Greater China and Asia Pacific Region, then rolling out globally, Lenovo will offer end-to-end expertise in solutions and services for data management, including cloud, data and AI strategy, data platform modernization, data migration, pre-built code for quick implementation, optimization, governance and audit management, and AI and ML use cases.

"Our partnership with Lenovo showcases our unwavering commitment to democratize data and AI for all organizations. We are proud to see our relationship with Lenovo transform from customer to key partner. Together, we are driving unprecedented innovation, accelerating growth, and delivering exceptional value to our customers on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform," said Greg Taylor, VP of Partners, Databricks.

Lenovo was awarded partner status due to its broad and deep expertise in IT solutions, including over 10 years of public cloud solutions practice and rich operational experience gained in more than 15 years of data platform construction. The new offering forms part of Lenovo’s comprehensive AI Services practice that provides training and tools to help customers maximize their use of AI.

Based on insights from the recent Lenovo CIO report, most organizations struggle with how to deploy AI-powered solutions quickly, effectively, and securely. To support customers globally, Lenovo announced a comprehensive AI services portfolio aligned with the Gartner® Five Critical AI Adoption Phases. The Lenovo AI CoE aims to accelerate these services and use cases to deliver faster outcomes and improve efficiency by harnessing AI to unlock the value of their data.

"With an experienced and expert team on hand, our collaboration with Databricks will accelerate AI readiness and move customers closer to responsible and efficient AI adoption,” added Art Hu, SVP & CIO for Lenovo, and Chief Technology and Delivery Officer for Lenovo’s Solutions and Services Group. "From architecture and data management, through to implementation and governance, we can provide end-to-end solutions that remove obstacles to AI integration and help customers get to the benefits at pace."

A relationship built on Lenovo’s own experience with the Databricks Platform

Lenovo’s work with Databricks builds on a relationship that started in 2022, with Lenovo creating its own enterprise-level global data warehouse through Databricks and fundamental Azure services. Incorporating corporate common data models and 200 core KPIs to date, the warehouse supports the breadth of the organization, from product and production to supply, sales and services.

With its experience in digital and intelligent transformation and now as an implementation partner for Databricks, Lenovo is able to provide data and AI solutions based on Lenovo’s Hybrid Cloud infrastructure. The Lenovo and Databricks collaboration means customers will benefit from a modern data platform with streamlined data governance to help them accelerate their enterprise reporting and analytics and the adoption of AI applications.

