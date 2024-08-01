Funds Managed by BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group Sell Nearly 70,000 Hectares to Suzano for Approximately R$ 2.123 Billion in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group, LLC (TIG) announced today the completion of a sale of approximately 70,000 hectares from its core Latin America timberland strategy to Suzano S.A. (Suzano) for R$2,122,859,858. This is the largest timberland transaction to date in Mato Grosso do Sul and one of the largest ever in Brazil.

The assets, located in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, are certified to the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) sustainability standard, and contain approximately 50,000 hectares of productive area. Mato Grosso do Sul is a strategic location for pulp expansion projects and sits within the coverage region of Suzano’s operations.

Gerrity Lansing, Head of TIG, said, “These assets were initially acquired as part of TIG’s core Latin America timberland strategy, which targets mature, sustainable timberland assets in established markets such as Chile, Uruguay, and Brazil. We are pleased to sell these consolidated assets to Suzano, who we know will continue to manage these assets on a sustainable basis for the foreseeable future.”

Matheus Moura, Associate Partner of BTG Pactual and Head of Latin America Investment Management at TIG, said, “TIG’s experience in the region, our rigorous analysis and management, and our relationships all played a part in this transaction. We look forward to continuing our work in the region to pursue smart business opportunities, while also supporting the continued growth of a sustainable industry.”

ABOUT BTG PACTUAL TIG

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America, with a market capitalization of approximately US$ 25 billion, offering a diverse range of services, including investment banking, corporate lending, sales and trading, asset management, wealth management, and banking. BTG Pactual Asset Management is a division of BTG Pactual with an international presence and US$ 176 billion in assets under management and administration (as of Q1 2024). BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG), a division of BTG Pactual Asset Management, is one of the world’s largest timberland managers with $7.1 billion assets and commitments and nearly 3 million acres under management throughout the United States and Latin America (as of Q1 2024). TIG’s team of more than 160 professionals has an on-the-ground presence through 21 offices, bringing local, regional, and global experience to bear on the management of client investments. For more information, please visit www.timberlandinvestmentgroup.com.