BODi by Beachbody Becomes an Official Wellness Supporter of the American Diabetes Association

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODI) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading fitness and nutrition company, announced today that it has become an Official Wellness Supporter of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA). BODi and the ADA will work together to improve the lives of the 136 million Americans who live with diabetes or prediabetes.

Regular physical activity improves health outcomes and reduces the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, with the ADA advising at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity. The economic burden of diabetes in the United States is substantial, with the total estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes reaching $412.9 billion in 2022, accounting for one in four health care dollars. People diagnosed with diabetes, on average, have medical expenditures 2.6 times higher than what would be expected without diabetes.

“The American Diabetes Association leads the fight against diabetes to improve the lives of those affected by it and its deadly consequences,” said Carl Daikeler, CEO and Co-founder of Beachbody. “As an Official Wellness Supporter of the ADA, BODi is committed to providing proven, tested fitness and nutrition resources to help people reduce or avoid their suffering. Together with the ADA, we will empower individuals with tools to develop healthier habits and live life to its full potential. We’re honored to work with the ADA on this extremely important relationship.”

As part of the engagement, the ADA will provide diabetes awareness, management and prevention content to be used on BODi’s fitness, nutrition and support programs via multiple platforms, including a dedicated BODi microsite, social media promotions, webinars and influencer engagement campaign.

The new microsite will be a destination for visitors looking for diabetes-related information and solutions, including special tailored fitness and wellness solutions provided by BODi. Visitors will also have access to special pricing for BODi digital programs with a portion of the proceeds to be donated back to the ADA with a minimum commitment of $100,000.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999, BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as “believe”, “plans”, “expect”, “will”, “should,” “could”, “estimate”, “anticipate,” “upon” or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements.