AM Best Places Credit Ratings of EmblemHealth, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C (Weak) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “ccc” (Weak) of Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York, EmblemHealth Insurance Company and EmblemHealth Plan, Inc., collectively referred to as Emblem. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the FSR of C (Weak) and the Long-Term ICR of “ccc” (Weak) of ConnectiCare, Inc. (ConnectiCare) (Farmington, CT). All companies are subsidiaries of EmblemHealth, Inc. and are domiciled in New York, NY, unless otherwise specified.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect EmblemHealth Group’s (EmblemHealth) balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

AM Best has placed the ratings of Emblem under review with developing implications following the announcement on July 23rd that EmblemHealth has agreed to sell ConnectiCare Holding Company, Inc. to Molina Healthcare, Inc. for $350 million. This transaction, when complete is expected to substantially increase absolute and risk-adjusted capitalization at EmblemHealth. The transaction is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025. The expectation is that the Emblem organization, including its primary regulated entity, Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York's surplus will receive a sizable net contribution from this sale. The ratings will remain under review while AM Best meets with management to further discuss the ultimate impact of the transaction on the organization’s financial condition.

Concurrently, AM Best has placed the ratings of ConnectiCare under review with developing implications due to the pending transaction. The ratings reflect ConnectiCare’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management. The ratings of ConnectiCare will remain under review pending completion of the transaction and until AM Best can complete its assessment of ConnectiCare’s post-acquisition rating fundamentals.

