Personio Announces Xero Integration to Enable Seamless Payroll Cycles for UK Customers

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personio, Europe’s leading HR software company for small and mid-sized businesses, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the online accounting software provider, to offer new payroll processes for its UK customers.

Payroll managers are faced with a range of challenges when carrying out their daily work, from disconnected data sources and high risk of manual error, to time constraints and compliance issues.

Personio’s integration with Xero addresses these pains by enabling customers to tap into accurate and up to date data stored in Personio, while a dedicated interface ensures streamlined and secure transition of data to the Xero platform for the payroll run itself. Now payroll managers can sync employee data, fixed salaries, one-time and recurring payments and custom pay periods across Personio and Xero, with absences coming soon.

Scott Sampson, UK Country Manager at Personio, said: “ We know how important it is to be able to run seamless payroll cycles with ease. That’s why we are delighted that we can now offer UK customers a new integration with Xero to ensure they are equipped to execute payroll processes securely and effectively. This is another milestone in our drive to unlock the power of people for organizations across the UK, lessening the admin burden for HR and payroll teams and enabling them to focus on more impactful tasks.”

Chris Tugman, Partner Manager at Xero, said: “ Life for payroll managers just got so much easier. They can now send all of the important data stored in Personio over to Xero in one click. No more need for time-consuming manual transfers and risk of errors, just perfectly-synced data and seamless payroll cycles."

Personio’s all-in-one platform helps European SMEs to unlock the power of their people by digitizing and automating people operations, with over 200 integrations transforming fragmented processes for customers every day.

About Personio:

Personio is the all-in-one HR platform that unlocks the power of people for small and medium-sized organizations. Trusted by over 12,000 organizations that together manage more than 1 million employees, Personio drives productivity for HR teams, managers and employees by improving HR processes and boosting employee experience. Our ever-evolving product makes Personio a clear choice for organizations looking to upgrade their people platform for now and the future.

Learn more about our product, or how to join our teams in Munich, London, Madrid, Dublin, Berlin, Barcelona, New York, Amsterdam and remotely, here: www.personio.com