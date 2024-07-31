Xilam Animation Sews Up Partnership with Fashion Retailer celio

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), Academy Award®-nominated French animation studio, has secured a new partnership with French fashion retailer celio, under which a new clothing collection featuring Xilam’s iconic animated brands - Oggy and the Cockroaches, Space Goofs and Ratz - will launch on 5 August 2024.

The collection includes t-shirts for adults and young adults and will be available online at celio.com and in over 360 celio stores across France. The collection’s designs feature characters from the three brands and capture the humorous essence and originality of these animated brands, by focusing on iconic character poses and on-trend colours. Additionally, the t-shirt designs include lyrics from the opening titles of the Ratz series, as well as a gaming-inspired design inviting fans to “choose their weapon” against Oggy and the Cockroaches.

In celebration of the collection’s launch, Xilam and celio will host a meet and greet fan event with the Oggy costume character at celio’s store on the Champs-Elysées on 22nd August. From 6th August, celio will host a contest on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account to give fans the chance to win t-shirts from the collection, alongside other surprises,

Chloé Menier, Brand Manager at Xilam Animation, said: “Oggy and the Cockroaches, Space Goofs and Ratz are some of our most beloved brands, with legacies that span multiple generations of fans. As we continue bringing fans new ways to celebrate and engage with their favourite characters, it’s fantastic to team up with celio and launch a fun-filled collection that perfectly taps into the kidult trend, while also encapsulating the comedy and uniqueness of these properties.”

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko and Chicky, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Mr Magoo and Karate Sheep, and Academy Award® nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam’s expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,800 episodes and three feature films.

Xilam employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C - PEA - SRD long Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL

For more information, visit: www.xilam.com

About celio

celio is an iconic French brand specializing in simple, comfortable and affordable menswear. Since 1985, celio has been dressing men for every occasion, from everyday wear to special events. With a vast network of stores and an international presence, celio offers quality fashion at low prices, while committing to a responsible and sustainable approach. Its diversified and up-to-date selection makes celio an undisputed leader in men's fashion in France.