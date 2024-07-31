Sentinel Advisory Group Chooses Commonwealth as New Firm Partner

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces that Sentinel Advisory Group of Middleton, Wisconsin, has joined its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Northwestern Mutual, the long-tenured team reported serving more than $300 million in client assets*. Advisors include cofounders Brent Cashore, RICP®, and Peter Shulla, RICP®, and Nathan Keeling, CFP®, ChFC®, RICP®, as well as Cary Grunder, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL®, RICP®, WMCP®, on the staff of nine.

“We have high expectations of a firm partner, and we had an extensive list of priorities to ensure we wouldn’t settle. Of all seven of the potential partner firms we explored, only Commonwealth checked every box,” said Peter Shulla. “We needed unified technology systems that could both ease how we do business now and enable us to extend our range of services over time while leveling up our client experience.”

His colleague, Brent Cashore, explained, “Commonwealth is adaptive and has a track record of working with teams like ours wanting more control over their destiny. Onsite training support during our transition and the ability to choose our planning software enabled a smooth transition process where we felt heard and supported. Now, we can evolve faster with the breadth of tools available to us. We can also develop our next generation of advisors and pursue an aggressive growth path for our practice.”

“The team at Sentinel Advisory Group recognized a natural fit between their core values and the Commonwealth culture, and we’re honored that when they were ready to make a change, they trusted us with their business,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “By leveraging Commonwealth’s platform and our flexible model, this entrepreneurial team can start building for the future and can prioritize focusing on their clients’ goals while operating at their highest capacity.”

Sentinel is dedicated to helping clients who are preparing for and in retirement “get more life out of their wealth.” The firm provides hands-on support throughout retirement to help clients understand and make choices consistent with the value of not only their money but also their time. Sentinel’s approach is anchored in core values of excellence, embracing new ideas, a fun, collaborative work environment, and championing character. For more information about Sentinel Advisory Group, visit https://www.sentineladvisory.com.

