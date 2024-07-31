Transflo partners with TextLocate on Workflow AI integration for simplified document retrieval

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transflo, an innovator and leader in transportation technology, is pleased to announce a new integration on its Workflow AI automation platform with TextLocate.

TextLocate is a subscription-based service that addresses communication and visibility issues for carriers and brokers through SMS and web-based text messaging. The service, which ties to a load ID number, automates check calls, locates drivers with one click, and simplifies common document processes.

Through the integration with Transflo, brokers who use both Workflow AI and TextLocate can now have the drivers and carriers they’re working with text document images – such as Proof of Delivery (POD) – via an API.

Significant benefits of this new integration for Transflo and TextLocate include:

Texted documents deliver required document images faster than via forwarded email

Significantly improved billing speed for brokers and payments for carriers

Rapid problem and exception resolution with minimal touchpoints

Easier visibility with everything tied to load ID

Improved communication at each step of the broker-carrier relationship when a load is in route

“By integrating TextLocate with a cutting-edge back-office platform like Workflow AI, we can make things much simpler for the customer,” said TextLocate Founder and CEO Ryan Rogers. “This is an example of API automation at its best, and I’m excited to continue working with Transflo on innovative ways to solve customer pain points.”

“In today’s freight climate, visibility and communication are critical attributes to help brokers move loads faster and for carriers to get paid in a timely manner,” said Bill Vitti, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Transflo. “By using Workflow AI together with TextLocate, our customers can simplify document processing by taking pictures and sending texts. This partnership exemplifies Transflo’s relentless focus on solving customer challenges by leveraging innovative technology.”

About Transflo

Transflo is the trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation industry in North America. Transflo’s customer-focused mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app.

About TextLocate

TextLocate is a web and SMS-based logistics communication and visibility solution. Founded in 2021, the service automates tasks like check-calls and POD processes, while keeping brokers and carriers informed with real-time text-messaging updates using a proprietary workflow process.