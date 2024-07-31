Cvent Taps Tray.ai to Modernize its Integration Strategy, Accelerate Development and Drive Business Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tray.ai, creator of the AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS, today announced that Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, has deployed the Tray Universal Automation Cloud to successfully migrate over 500 legacy integrations in less than six months. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud is a unified, multi-experience platform that technical and non-technical teams can use to centralize their automation efforts, drive their integration and automation strategy and easily infuse AI across all aspects of their development and business processes. To extend its competitive edge and expand into new markets, Cvent needed a more modern, cost-effective and scalable integration solution. By leveraging Tray.ai’s embedded integration capabilities, Cvent transformed its integration approach and rapidly deployed tailored, customer-focused integrations, resulting in accelerated development, a 95% customer retention rate and expanded market opportunities.

“ The transition to Tray was a game-changer for us. Our existing integration platform was no longer facilitating growth and hindering innovation. With a sales engineering team of 30 people, we urgently needed a solution that could evolve with us as we experienced greater demand for custom integrations,” said Stephen Smith, director of sales engineering at Cvent. “ Tray’s embedded solution not only aligned with our need to quickly deploy bespoke integrations, but the Tray team also offered personalized support and comprehensive educational and technical resources during the transition.”

Overcoming Integration Barriers to Increase Market Leadership and Accelerate Innovation

As a company that offers comprehensive tools for online event registration, venue selection, attendee management and more, Cvent needed to enhance its integration capabilities with popular virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom and Webex, marketing automation platforms such as Marketo and Eloqua and CRM systems such as Microsoft Dynamics. However, the engineering team encountered significant limitations with its existing integration product, exposing a clear need for a more modern, cost-effective and scalable integration solution.

After thoroughly evaluating various integration products—including Workato, Mulesoft, Informatica and Jitterbit—Cvent chose the Tray Universal Automation Cloud for its unified, multi-experience platform and unique embedded integration capabilities. The Tray platform stood out to Cvent because of its ability to offer the flexibility, agility and seamless migration process that Cvent required.

Tray Universal Automation Cloud Powers Pivotal Shift in Cvent’s Integration Approach

Within six months, Cvent successfully migrated over half of its nearly 1,000 legacy integrations across more than 575 clients from Scribe to Tray. The Tray platform also played a pivotal role in enabling Cvent to increase the pace of new integration rollouts and significantly improved the company’s market agility and customer satisfaction. Using the Tray Universal Automation Cloud’s embedded integration capabilities, Cvent achieved the following results:

Accelerated development velocity and rollout of key integrations, including connectors for Webex, GoTo, HubSpot, Zoom and more.

Achieved a 95% customer retention rate due to the availability of critical connectors such as Microsoft Dynamics.

Drove business expansion and exploration of new markets such as government, education and nonprofits by offering relevant integrations.

Increased operational efficiency and reduced dependency on extensive developer resources, contributing to cost containment.

“ With Tray’s embedded capabilities, we were able to expedite the development of critical integrations, from marketing automation tools to vital platforms, which increased our efficiency, reinforced customer loyalty and opened new market opportunities,” concluded Smith.

“ Speed and market responsiveness have never been more crucial to business success—companies need to deliver quickly on customer demands or risk obsolescence,” said Rich Waldron, CEO and co-founder of Tray.ai. “ Cvent’s success showcases the agility, scalability and performance of Tray’s embedded integration capabilities, which we’ve seen being used by customers of all types who need to make integrations available to their employees, customers or ecosystem partners. We’re proud to support Cvent in their mission to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities through seamless integrations.”

About Tray.ai

Tray.ai offers a composable AI integration and automation platform that enterprises use to turn AI into standout business performance. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud is a single, AI-ready platform that eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to integrate and automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. From prototype to production, with Tray.ai, the development of integrations, the delivery of intelligent apps and the integration of trusted data anywhere is fast, flexible and safe.