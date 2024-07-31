Cutera® Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With L’Oréal® for SkinCeuticals® Products in Japan

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, and its Japanese subsidiary, Cutera KK, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with L’Oréal Japan Co. to exclusively promote, market, sell and distribute select SkinCeuticals products to medical and physician-led clinics in Japan.

"We are excited about this collaboration with L'Oréal Japan Co. to bring SkinCeuticals' renowned skincare innovations to aesthetic providers in Japan," said Brent Hauser, Cutera’s International President. "This agreement underscores our commitment to supporting our existing customer base by expanding access to high-quality skincare solutions that meet the unique needs of medical clinics and their patients."

Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership will initially span three years, with options for renewal. As part of the collaboration, L'Oréal Japan Co. will provide comprehensive marketing and advertising support to enhance the visibility and reach of SkinCeuticals products within the medical community. This agreement solidifies Cutera KK's position as a key player in the Japanese aesthetics market, leveraging its established network and expertise in medical aesthetics.

“We look forward to contributing to the acceleration of growth of SkinCeuticals in Japan, leveraging Cutera KK's strong presence and L'Oréal's global expertise in skincare," added Mr. Hauser.

Cutera plans to introduce the SkinCeuticals product line to customers in Japan during the fourth quarter of this year. The company expects the financial impact of the distribution agreement to be immaterial in 2024.

About Cutera, Inc.

Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. For over 25 years, Cutera has strived to improve lives through medical aesthetic technologies that are driven by science and powered through partnerships. For more information, call 1-888-4-CUTERA or visit Cutera.com.

About L’Oréal

For 115 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include but are not limited to, Cutera’s plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance, guidance and outlook, product launches and performance, trends, prospects, or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual financial results, performance, achievements, or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as, but not limited to, “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” “foresee” or variations of these terms and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cutera's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are several risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Cutera.

All statements made in this release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Cutera undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates concerning those or other forward-looking statements. Cutera's financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as discussed in this release, is preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment.