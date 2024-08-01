True Religion Launches “Team True” Platform to Partner with Cultural Trailblazers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle, apparel and accessories brand, today announced the launch of its new content-creator platform, Team True. As the antidote to transactional influencer culture, Team True comprises talented individuals from the worlds of sports, music, film, fashion and more who have authentic and deep connections to the True Religion brand and its millions of consumers.

“Team True exists as a community of cultural icons and content creators who ‘truly’ resonate with our core consumers,” said Kristen D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer, True Religion. “They are enthusiastic friends of our brand whom we’ve brought onboard not simply to outfit, but, more importantly, to hear their ideas and incorporate them. We’ve gotten some incredible insights on everything from potential collaborations to philanthropic opportunities.”

True Religion has long cultivated relationships with creative talent. It’s renowned for its collaborations with trailblazing creators and has launched partnerships this year with Saweetie, Chief Keef and the Hoop Bus, among many others.

Team True’s current roster includes 21 different personalities, hand-picked by the brand itself, including actors, musicians, athletes and other notable individuals who are champions at their craft and rooted in culture. True Religion believes Team True will reach hundreds of members over the coming years.

For instance, Team True member India Love Westbrooks is the original social media “It Girl” and is currently making her mark on the industry as a multi-hyphenate phenomenon. She began her relationship with True Religion when she co-starred in the brand’s Holiday 2023 campaign. Known for her captivating presence and fashion-forward style, she has established herself as a trendsetter and leader in the fashion industry.

“Having the opportunity to work with a brand that is so authentic to who I am and where I come from has been amazing to me,” said Westbrooks. “I love True Religion and everything that it stands for. I’m so excited to continue to expand my relationship with the brand and honored to be a member of Team True.”

Team True members include:

Cordell Broadus, fashion icon, filmmaker and music producer and the son of Snoop Dog.

Lexie Brown, WBNA star of the Los Angeles Sparks, celebrated for her exceptional skills on the court and her leadership qualities.

Zay Wilson, influencer, model and country music artist known for his distinctive fashion sense on reality shows like The Ultimatum and Ex on the Beach .

and . Boogie Ellis, standout college basketball player from USC who was just signed by the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

MonaLeo, a rising star in the music industry, known for her powerful lyrics and vibrant personality.

Nyree Brown, four-time MVP in track and field at UCLA.

Patrick Cornett, DJ, producer and MMA fighter.

Dana Evans, WNBA star who plays guard for the Chicago Sky.

Sheldon Bailey, former basketball player who is now an actor known for his roles in popular TV shows and movies.

Michaela Flood, renowned for her distinctive, creative style and for customizing her own denim for game days when she cheers on her fiancé, Minnesota Vikings player Patrick Jones II.

Corey Maggette, basketball analyst and 14-year NBA veteran who played for the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors, among others.

Members of Team True will create content on an ongoing basis for True Religion and connect with consumers at brand and culturally relevant events.

