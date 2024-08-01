Granite Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Announces Agreement to Acquire Dickerson & Bowen, Inc.

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the agreement to acquire Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., subject to customary closing conditions.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated totaled $37 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated of $17 million, or $(0.39) per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated (1) totaled $77 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to $47 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increased $183 million to $1.1 billion compared to $899 million for the same period in the prior year. The Construction and Materials segments posted year-over-year increases of 22% and 10%, respectively.

Gross profit increased $62 million to $165 million compared to $103 million for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $5 million to $70 million, or 6.5% of revenue, compared to $65 million, or 7.2% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $130 million compared to $81 million for the same period in the prior year.

CAP (2) increased $77 million sequentially and $139 million year-over-year to $5.6 billion.

“I am pleased with our strong second quarter,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams continue to execute on our plan, and we are seeing the expected results. We earned record second quarter revenue, with an increase of 20% year-over-year, and also added to our CAP. This illustrates the strength of the macro construction market, and we believe there are many opportunities for us to build CAP further in the second half of the year. With our performance in the first half of 2024, I expect that our revenue will be in the upper half of our previous revenue guidance for the year in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion.”

“In addition, we are excited to announce the agreement to acquire Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. of Brookhaven, Mississippi. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. The acquisition will add four asphalt plants and three sand and gravel pits. Dickerson & Bowen is a natural extension of the Lehman-Roberts Company and Memphis Stone & Gravel platform that we acquired at the end of 2023. This materials-focused, vertically integrated business will expand our existing footprint in this high growth market south through Jackson, Mississippi and to the southern end of the state.”

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results

Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated totaled $6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated of $40 million, or $(0.91) per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated (1) totaled $68 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $33 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increased $296 million to $1.8 billion compared to $1.5 billion for the same period in the prior year. The Construction and Materials segments posted year-over-year increases of 21% and 17%, respectively.

Gross profit increased $84 million to $219 million compared to $135 million for the same period in the prior year.

SG&A expenses increased $20 million to $158 million, or 9.0% of revenue, compared to $138 million, or 9.4% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $144 million compared to $77 million for the same period in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and Materials segment cash gross profit are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables. (2) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.

Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Construction Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 917,954 $ 749,413 $ 168,541 22.5 % $ 1,513,167 $ 1,252,829 $ 260,338 20.8 % Gross profit $ 135,372 $ 79,154 $ 56,218 71.0 % $ 192,200 $ 115,859 $ 76,341 65.9 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 14.7 % 10.6 % 12.7 % 9.2 %

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, revenue increased year-over-year due to higher levels of CAP, more favorable weather conditions early in 2024, and revenue from acquired businesses. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, gross profit increased year-over-year as a result of increases in revenue and a decrease in negative revisions in estimates.

CAP increased $77 million sequentially to $5.6 billion and increased $139 million year-over-year. Both public and private markets continue to be strong with substantial opportunities to build CAP in the remainder of 2024.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 164,532 $ 149,139 $ 15,393 10.3 % $ 241,594 $ 205,791 $ 35,803 17.4 % Gross profit $ 29,339 $ 23,932 $ 5,407 22.6 % $ 26,796 $ 19,586 $ 7,210 36.8 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 17.8 % 16.0 % 11.1 % 9.5 % Cash gross profit(1) $ 39,300 $ 30,314 $ 8,986 29.6 % $ 46,516 $ 31,378 $ 15,138 48.2 % Cash gross profit as a percent of revenue(1) 23.9 % 20.3 % 19.3 % 15.2 %

(1) Materials segment cash gross profit and cash gross profit as a percent of revenue are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, revenue increased year-over-year by $15 million and $36 million, respectively, driven by revenue from acquired businesses as well as higher asphalt and aggregate sales prices, which offset decreased volumes. Gross profit in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, increased due primarily to inclusion of the results of acquired businesses and higher materials sales prices. The impact to gross profit for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 from purchase accounting-related step-up depreciation and intangible asset amortization was $1 million and $3 million, respectively. Materials segment cash gross profit (1), which excludes the segment’s depreciation, depletion, and amortization, increased significantly for the same period year-over-year, led by the impact of acquisitions and the higher materials sales prices.

Outlook

Our guidance for 2024 is unchanged with the exception of revenue as noted below.

Revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion, narrowed from $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 9.5% to 11.5%

SG&A expense in the range of 7.5% to 8.0% of revenue

Mid-20s effective tax rate for adjusted net income

Capital expenditures of approximately $130 million to $150 million

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin or the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because we cannot predict with a reasonable degree of certainty and without unreasonable efforts certain components or excluded items that are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the potential significance of the unavailable information.

Conference Call

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 366,746 $ 417,663 Short-term marketable securities 10,500 35,863 Receivables, net 709,248 598,705 Contract assets 309,376 262,987 Inventories 119,060 103,898 Equity in construction joint ventures 157,070 171,233 Other current assets 34,168 53,102 Total current assets 1,706,168 1,643,451 Property and equipment, net 670,876 662,864 Investments in affiliates 93,499 92,910 Goodwill 146,768 155,004 Intangible assets 107,575 117,322 Right of use assets 78,374 78,176 Deferred income taxes, net 19,989 8,179 Other noncurrent assets 58,120 55,634 Total assets $ 2,881,369 $ 2,813,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,510 $ 39,932 Accounts payable 450,656 408,363 Contract liabilities 262,198 243,848 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 302,039 337,740 Total current liabilities 1,016,403 1,029,883 Long-term debt 737,436 614,781 Long-term lease liabilities 64,995 63,548 Deferred income taxes, net 3,272 3,708 Other long-term liabilities 71,848 74,654 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 43,686,508 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 43,944,118 shares as of December 31, 2023 437 439 Additional paid-in capital 435,271 474,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income 270 881 Retained earnings 495,679 501,844 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity 931,657 977,298 Non-controlling interests 55,758 49,668 Total equity 987,415 1,026,966 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,881,369 $ 2,813,540

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Construction $ 917,954 $ 749,413 $ 1,513,167 $ 1,252,829 Materials 164,532 149,139 241,594 205,791 Total revenue 1,082,486 898,552 1,754,761 1,458,620 Cost of revenue Construction 782,582 670,259 1,320,967 1,136,970 Materials 135,193 125,207 214,798 186,205 Total cost of revenue 917,775 795,466 1,535,765 1,323,175 Gross profit 164,711 103,086 218,996 135,445 Selling, general and administrative expenses 70,052 64,563 158,045 137,685 Other costs, net 10,225 13,607 21,235 18,130 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (1,387 ) (3,944 ) (2,805 ) (5,981 ) Operating income (loss) 85,821 28,860 42,521 (14,389 ) Other (income) expense Loss on debt extinguishment 27,824 51,052 27,824 51,052 Interest income (3,600 ) (3,232 ) (10,302 ) (6,994 ) Interest expense 5,337 4,131 13,420 7,022 Equity in income of affiliates, net (4,557 ) (7,044 ) (8,527 ) (12,231 ) Other (income) expense, net 1,267 (1,225 ) (476 ) (3,175 ) Total other expense, net 26,271 43,682 21,939 35,674 Income (loss) before income taxes 59,550 (14,822 ) 20,582 (50,063 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 20,693 9,024 11,167 (445 ) Net income (loss) 38,857 (23,846 ) 9,415 (49,618 ) Amount attributable to non-controlling interests (1,962 ) 6,846 (3,503 ) 9,595 Net income (loss) attributable to Granite $ 36,895 $ (17,000 ) $ 5,912 $ (40,023 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Basic $ 0.84 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.91 ) Diluted $ 0.76 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.91 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,060 43,892 44,024 43,829 Diluted 52,727 43,892 44,593 43,829

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 9,415 $ (49,618 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 58,468 41,528 Amortization related to long-term debt 2,334 988 Loss on debt extinguishment 27,824 51,052 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (2,805 ) (5,981 ) Stock-based compensation 15,084 6,702 Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated construction joint ventures (752 ) 4,005 Net income from affiliates (8,527 ) (12,231 ) Other non-cash adjustments (348 ) (7 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (78,609 ) (155,386 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 22,084 $ (118,948 ) Investing activities Maturities of marketable securities 25,000 30,000 Purchases of property and equipment (66,861 ) (79,689 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 4,229 10,564 Proceeds from company owned life insurance — 1,545 Return of investment in affiliates 693 — Cash paid for purchase price adjustments on business acquisition (13,183 ) — Acquisition of business — (26,933 ) Collection of notes receivable — 135 Net cash used in investing activities $ (50,122 ) $ (64,378 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 373,750 373,750 Proceeds from long-term debt — 55,000 Debt principal repayments (309,808 ) (249,589 ) Capped call transactions (46,046 ) (53,035 ) Redemption of warrants 586 (13,201 ) Debt issuance costs (9,654 ) (9,806 ) Cash dividends paid (11,452 ) (11,391 ) Repurchases of common stock (21,144 ) (3,766 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 17,000 22,400 Distributions to non-controlling partners (16,372 ) (6,850 ) Other financing activities, net 261 269 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (22,879 ) $ 103,781 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (50,917 ) (79,545 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 417,663 293,991 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 366,746 $ 214,446

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expense and other costs, net, which include legal fees for the defense of a former Company officer in his ongoing civil litigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reorganization costs, strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses, and a litigation charge in 2023.

We provide adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:

Other costs, net as described above;

Transaction costs which include acquired intangible amortization expense and acquisition-related depreciation;

Loss on debt extinguishment, and

Stock-based compensation expense.

We also provide materials segment cash gross profit to exclude the impact of the segment’s depreciation, depletion and amortization from the segment’s gross profit. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as materials segment cash gross profit are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EBITDA: Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction $ 36,895 $ (17,000 ) $ 5,912 $ (40,023 ) Net income (loss) margin (2) 3.4 % (1.9 )% 0.3 % (2.7 )% Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense (3) 30,303 21,937 59,576 41,811 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 20,693 9,024 11,167 (445 ) Interest expense, net 1,737 899 3,118 28 EBITDA(1) $ 89,628 $ 14,860 $ 79,773 $ 1,371 EBITDA margin(1)(2) 8.3 % 1.7 % 4.5 % 0.1 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: Other costs, net 10,225 13,607 21,235 18,130 Stock-based compensation (4) 2,189 1,874 15,084 6,702 Loss on debt extinguishment 27,824 51,052 27,824 51,052 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 129,866 $ 81,393 $ 143,916 $ 77,255 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(2) 12.0 % 9.1 % 8.2 % 5.3 %

(1) We define EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of Other costs, net, loss on debt extinguishment and stock-based compensation expense, as described above. (2) Represents net income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $1.1 billion and $899 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $1.8 billion and $1.5 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (4) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the adjusted EBITDA calculation to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. The prior period adjusted EBITDA has been recast to conform to current presentation.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 59,550 $ (14,822 ) $ 20,582 $ (50,063 ) Other costs, net 10,225 13,607 21,235 18,130 Transaction costs 4,313 2,460 9,940 4,954 Stock-based compensation (1) 2,189 1,874 15,084 6,702 Loss on debt extinguishment 27,824 51,052 27,824 51,052 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 104,101 $ 54,171 $ 94,665 $ 30,775 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 20,693 $ 9,024 $ 11,167 $ (445 ) Tax effect of adjusting items (2) 4,469 4,665 12,147 7,744 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 25,162 $ 13,689 $ 23,314 $ 7,299 Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction $ 36,895 $ (17,000 ) $ 5,912 $ (40,023 ) After-tax adjusting items 40,082 64,328 61,936 73,094 Adjusted net income attributable to Granite $ 76,977 $ 47,328 $ 67,848 $ 33,071 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock 52,727 43,892 44,593 43,829 Add: dilutive effect of restricted stock units and Convertible Notes (3) 35 10,681 8,138 10,679 Less: dilutive effect of Convertible Notes (4) (8,138 ) (10,095 ) (8,138 ) (10,095 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock 44,624 44,478 44,593 44,413 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.76 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.91 ) After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders 0.97 1.45 1.39 1.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.73 $ 1.06 $ 1.52 $ 0.74

(1) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the adjusted net income calculation to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. The prior period adjusted net income and diluted loss per share calculations have been recast to conform to current presentation. (2) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax. The tax effect of adjusting items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 excludes $27 million of the loss on debt extinguishment as it was almost entirely non-tax deductible. The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 excludes the $51 million loss on debt extinguishment which was non-tax deductible. (3) The dilutive effect of the restricted stock units (“RSUs”) is included in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 diluted earnings per share calculation and therefore no additional changes are required in the reconciliation herein. Due to net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the unvested RSUs representing 586,000 and 584,000 shares, respectively, were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share. As we have adjusted net income for those periods, these potential shares are dilutive and included in the reconciliation above. The dilutive effect of the 2.75% Convertible Notes and the 3.75% Convertible Notes was 35,000 and 8,138,000 shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 10,095,000 shares each for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (4) When calculating diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, GAAP requires that we include potential share dilution from the convertible notes when not antidilutive. For the purposes of calculating adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, the dilutive effect of the convertible notes is removed to reflect the impact of the purchased equity derivative instruments which economically offsets dilution risk.