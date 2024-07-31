Coca-Cola Consolidated Partners with ISN to Improve Contractor Safety and Compliance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, announced that Coca‑Cola Consolidated, Inc., the largest Coca‑Cola bottler in the United States, has selected ISNetworld® as its primary contractor management system. ISN will assist Coca-Cola Consolidated with site orientations for workers, desktop reviews of contractor compliance, consolidated documentation and acknowledgement, insurance, and citation review.

“It’s an important piece of our culture and company mission to manage our operations to protect the health and safety of our teammates and the communities in which we operate, while running facilities in an environmentally sound and safe manner,” said Matthew Wilcox, Director of Risk Control for Manufacturing at Coca‑Cola Consolidated. “Through this new partnership with ISN, we will be better able to deliver on that mission while improving our ability to meet compliance requirements to continue providing best-in-class delivery of our iconic product.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca‑Cola Consolidated makes, sells, and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to approximately 60 million consumers. The company chose ISNetworld for contractor management due to the platform’s comprehensive capabilities, ease of use and strong customer support provided by ISN that showed it to be the best option for their employees and contractors.

“Coca-Cola Consolidated has been consistently evolving and improving for over a century and we are proud to play a role in its continued dedication to providing a safe workplace and ensuring that they are meeting compliance requirements,” said Brittany Sizemore, VP of Manufacturing at ISN. “We look forward to this partnership and building on a culture of safety for Coca-Cola Consolidated’s employees and contractor workforce.”

Within the first year of partnering with ISN, Coca-Cola Consolidated will work toward having all manufacturing facilities implemented and company and individual-level compliance requirements integrated on the platform, as well as adoption across its employee and contractor base.

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit https://www.isnetworld.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 23 years of experience connecting over 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with nearly 80,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management database that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 122 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to approximately 60 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE”. More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.