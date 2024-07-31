Adagio Medical Announces the Closing of the Business Combination with ARYA IV, Creating a Publicly Traded Company Focused on the Innovative Technologies for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adagio Medical, Inc. (“Adagio Medical”), a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announced today the completion of its business combination with ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Nasdaq: ARYD; or “ARYA IV”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors, LLC (“Perceptive Advisors”). Upon closing the transaction, the shares of common stock of the combined company, Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol “ADGM” on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 1, 2024, with Adagio Medical operating under its current management team as a subsidiary of the combined company.

The business combination was approved by the requisite number of ARYA IV’s shareholders on July 26, 2024. The transaction had been previously approved by the requisite number of Adagio Medical’s stockholders. In connection with the business combination, the combined company raised financing valued at approximately $84.2 million, which consisted of funds held in ARYA IV’s trust account, a concurrent equity and warrant private placement (including $29.5 million of bridge financing used by Adagio Medical prior to closing and funds from ARYA IV’s trust account not redeemed) led by, among others, affiliates of Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital Management and RTW Investments, and a concurrent convertible security financing (including $7 million of bridge financing used by Adagio Medical prior to closing) led by, among others, an institutional investor and an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors.

“Adagio Medical was founded in 2011 with the vision to improve ablation outcomes in patients with complex cardiac arrhythmias,” said Olav Bergheim, Chief Executive Officer of Adagio Medical and Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. “Today’s transaction starts a new chapter in this journey. Our principal focus will be on commercialization of the vCLAS™ ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter for treatment of ventricular tachycardia (VT) which we launched in Europe in Q2 this year, and on the execution of FULCRUM-VT Pivotal IDE trial which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. We are grateful to all participants in this business combination for sharing our vision and for their trust in our technology and our team.”

“We are excited to partner with Adagio Medical to support the development of its innovative ablation technologies for the treatment of ventricular tachycardia and other cardiac arrhythmias,” said Adam Stone, Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors and CEO of ARYA IV. “We believe that their ability to create deep and durable cardiac lesions is poised to result in enhanced effectiveness and outcomes, as exemplified by the promising data from its European and Canadian CRYOCURE-VT trial, in a patient population that is underserved, and look forward to working with the Adagio Medical team as they advance their technology.”

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (“Stifel”) acted as financial advisor to Adagio Medical. Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”) acted as financial and capital markets advisor to ARYA IV, as well as sole private placement agent. Chardan Capital Markets, LLC (“Chardan”) acted as sole placement agent for the convertible debt and as capital markets advisor to ARYA IV. Reed Smith LLP acted as legal counsel to Adagio Medical. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to ARYA IV. White & Case LLP acted as legal counsel to Jefferies, Stifel and Chardan.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical is a developmental stage medical device company located in Laguna Hills, California and focuses on developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create contiguous, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

