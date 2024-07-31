Fuzzy's Taco Shop Teams Up with Thomas Rhett’s Dos Primos Tequila to Debut the Watermelon Jala-‘Rita

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cool off this summer with the all-new Watermelon Jala-‘Rita at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Available for a limited time until Sunday, September 8, this one-of-a-kind margarita features country music star Thomas Rhett’s Dos Primos Blanco Tequila, bringing a delicious blend of sweet and spicy flavors to the table that perfectly complement Fuzzy’s Baja-style Mexican concept.

The Watermelon Jala-‘Rita is a premium rocks margarita made with Dos Primos® Blanco Tequila, watermelon, and jalapeño in a Tajin-rimmed 18-ounce schooner, garnished with lime and a jalapeño wheel. It’s also available without the jalapeño for guests looking for a milder option.

“Dos Primos means ‘Two Cousins’ in Spanish, and my cousin, Jeff Worn and I, created Dos Primos Tequila to embody the spirit of taking life a little slower and savoring the beauty of your surroundings,” said Rhett. “We love finding new ways and places to showcase our exceptional tequila made from hand-harvested, 100% pure agave sourced from the estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico.”

“Dos Primos Tequila is all about celebrating family and enjoying the moment —values that resonate perfectly with us at Fuzzy’s,” said Patrick Kirk, Chief Marketing Officer at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Which is why Dos Primos Tequila is such a great fit to make our new drink of the summer – the Watermelon Jala-‘Rita. It’s the ultimate refreshing cocktail to enjoy with friends and family, just as it should be. So, come down to Fuzzy’s in your T-Shirt and Church Boots to enjoy the Unforgettable combination of the Watermelon Jala-‘Rita and a Hot Honey Chicken Taco.”

Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for your daily dose of good vibes and craving-inducing photos. As of March 31, 2024, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchise operations consisted of 127 restaurants across 18 states, along with one company-owned restaurant in Texas, totaling 128 restaurants. For a full list of locations, please visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.

Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual+ restaurant brand that serves Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. It’s the place for good vibes, stellar food, great prices, and badass people. Here tacos are more than just food; they’re an experience. From classic flavors to innovative combinations, the Baja-style tacos are the heart of the menu complemented by refreshing beverages all at a chill price. As of March 31, 2024, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchise operations consist of 127 restaurants across 18 states in the United States, along with one company-owned restaurant in Texas. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). For more information, visit fuzzystacoshop.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2024, these three brands consisted of close to 3,600 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

About Dos Primos Tequila Company

The Dos Primos Tequila Company was founded by Thomas Rhett and Jeff Worn in 2019. The company produces Dos Primos Tequila Blanco, Dos Primos Tequila Reposado and Dos Primos Añejo. All Dos Primos Tequila products are super-premium and made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, located just outside Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. All sales and marketing efforts for the Dos Primos Tequila Company and products are handled by St. Louis-based Luxco. Learn more at DosPrimosTequila.com.

About Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett’s seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN is set for release Aug. 23 via The Valory Music Co. and captures what he does best while going out on a creative limb. Because for artists like him, that’s where the thrill comes from. He penned 12 of the album’s 14 dynamic tracks, including already Top-30-bound lead single “Beautiful As You,” the feel-good “Gone Country” and newest single “Overdrive.” Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 22 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards–eight ACM Awards including 2020 Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, he’s never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes. It’s Thomas Rhett’s live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums all around the world and just announced a mini-residency in December at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. For more information, visit ThomasRhett.com.

