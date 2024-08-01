Sevco and VulnCheck Partner to Provide Customers a Powerful Combination of Real-time Threat Visibility and the Most Comprehensive Asset Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sevco Security, provider of the industry’s first asset intelligence platform, and VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company and 2024 RSAC Innovation Sandbox finalist, today announced a strategic partnership. In conjunction with the partnership, Sevco launched significant enhancements to its vulnerability prioritization and exposure management capabilities by integrating VulnCheck’s unparalleled exploit and vulnerability intelligence with the Sevco platform. The companies will demonstrate their integration at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas, August 7-8, 2024.

Sevco provides the most comprehensive visibility into an organization’s attack surface and the assets in its IT environment. The Sevco platform consolidates CVEs from the many sources that report them and uncovers environmental vulnerabilities to improve the efficacy of vulnerability management programs. Through its partnership and integration with VulnCheck, Sevco enriches CVEs with VulnCheck data, providing organizations with the most comprehensive view of vulnerabilities and their potential for weaponization or exploitation in the wild. Through enhancements to the Sevco Unified Vulnerability Dashboard, security teams now have the deepest contextual understanding of their vulnerability risks.

“With the exploitation of vulnerabilities increasing 180% over the past year, organizations must mature their vulnerability management programs as a strategic priority,” said J.J. Guy, co-founder and CEO at Sevco Security. “Our partnership with VulnCheck enables us to significantly build on the vulnerability hunting capabilities in the Sevco platform by adding the most complete exploit intelligence on the market. The combination gives security teams the only real-time threat visibility for software assets, enabling them to act faster and smarter in remediating vulnerabilities.”

The Sevco-VulnCheck partnership enables organizations to accelerate the maturity of their vulnerability management programs by providing the following foundational elements:

Complete Asset Inventory – Sevco’s security asset inventory automatically provides security teams a complete and accurate view of devices – and the agents used to manage them – that is essential for understanding where vulnerabilities could be hiding.

– Sevco’s security asset inventory automatically provides security teams a complete and accurate view of devices – and the agents used to manage them – that is essential for understanding where vulnerabilities could be hiding. Vulnerability Consolidation & Prioritization – Sevco consolidates vulnerabilities from any source that reports them into one platform, and VulnCheck provides the exploitation intelligence vulnerability management programs can use to triage and prioritize vulnerabilities.

– Sevco consolidates vulnerabilities from any source that reports them into one platform, and VulnCheck provides the exploitation intelligence vulnerability management programs can use to triage and prioritize vulnerabilities. Remediation, Validation and Reporting -- Sevco provides extensible asset data to combine business-related context with the vulnerability and exploit intelligence from VulnCheck to determine, act, and report on the risk specific to each organization.

The Sevco platform aggregates, de-duplicates and correlates asset data from multiple technology silos in real time and presents information through its Unified Vulnerability Dashboard. This includes vulnerability data from customers’ existing tools, including Tenable, Cisco VM/Kenna, CrowdStrike, Qualys, Fortra, Rapid7, SentinelOne and Nessus. These sources, however, only cover a fraction of vulnerabilities in the wild and lack critical information such as CVSS scores or Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs).

The integration of VulnCheck provides more than 300 million unique data points from 400+ sources to autonomously enrich the aggregated and deduplicated vulnerabilities in the Sevco platform. VulnCheck covers over 80% more exploited vulnerabilities in the wild than the CISA KEV, and on average notifies users 27 days earlier than CISA and 14 days faster than NIST NVD.

“Enterprise systems have evolved to the point where security teams demand the fastest threat data to defeat adversaries and reduce risk,” said Anthony Bettini, founder and CEO at VulnCheck. “At the same time, effective vulnerability management requires a comprehensive and accurate asset inventory that is updated in real time. The combination of Sevco and VulnCheck enables enterprises to continuously discover and analyze across all assets to identify vulnerable conditions before an attacker can exploit them.”

About Sevco Security

Sevco is the asset intelligence company that delivers enterprise-wide visibility and prioritization across all classes of vulnerabilities. Built upon the industry’s most accurate, real-time inventory of an organization’s devices, users, software, and controls, Sevco enables CISOs and security teams to fully understand the risk and business impact of unaddressed vulnerabilities for more informed prioritization. Sevco automates and validates remediation, tracking metrics to close the loop between issue identification and remediation to drive more proactive security. Founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, Sevco is backed by SYN Ventures, .406 Ventures, Accomplice, and Bill Wood Ventures. For more information, visit https://sevcosecurity.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SevcoSec.

About VulnCheck

VulnCheck is the exploit intelligence company helping enterprises, government organizations, and cybersecurity vendors solve the vulnerability prioritization challenge. Trusted by some of the world's largest organizations responsible for protecting hundreds of millions of systems and people, VulnCheck helps organizations outpace adversaries by providing the most comprehensive, real-time vulnerability intelligence that is autonomously correlated with unique, proprietary exploit and threat intelligence. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Mastodon, or X. To learn more about VulnCheck, visit https://vulncheck.com/.