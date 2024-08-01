WNS to Manage Process Automation for Pacific International Lines

SINGAPORE & NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced its strategic relationship with Pacific International Lines (PIL), one of the world’s leading container shipping companies, headquartered in Singapore.

In this multi-year contract, WNS will work with PIL to accelerate its digital transformation journey by leveraging WNS’ proprietary shipping process automation platform, Malkom.ai. This collaboration will enable PIL to optimize costs, improve process efficiencies, and streamline shipping operations across its agencies network.

“We are delighted to announce this new relationship with Pacific International Lines. WNS’ extensive expertise and experience in working with leading global shipping and logistics companies enables us to offer industry-specific solutions that address evolving market dynamics and deliver transformational growth,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Lionel Chatelet, CCO, Pacific International Lines, added: “As we continue our business transformation, PIL is committed to Digital & AI enabled solutions that will ensure we remain on the cutting edge of operational efficiency and customer centricity. We believe that our long-term strategic relationship with WNS will enable us to achieve these key business imperatives.”

About Pacific International Lines (PIL)

Incorporated in 1967, Pacific International Lines (PIL) is ranked 12th among the world’s top container shipping lines and is also the largest home-grown carrier in Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, PIL is a global carrier with a focus on Asia, China, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Oceania and the Pacific Islands. Together with its affiliated companies Mariana Express Lines (MELL) and Malaysia Shipping Corporation, PIL serves customers at over 500 locations in more than 90 countries worldwide with a fleet of 100 container vessels.

Apart from the core liner shipping business, PIL also has several other business units such as container manufacturing, depot and logistics services. PIL strives to meet the needs of its customers by providing reliable ocean freight solutions, focus on breakbulk and reefer cargo with dedicated products, develop intermodal solutions when they bring value to customers business, all of this being supported by enhanced innovative technological platforms. With its focus on “Driving Connectivity” and commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050, PIL aims to be an efficient, sustainable and future ready shipping line.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2024, WNS had 60,513 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

