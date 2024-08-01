Crawford Area Transportation Authority’s Innovative Digital Ticketing Solution, CATAPay, Launches August 1

MEADVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), in partnership with Modeshift, announces its new mobile ticketing platform launches on August 1, 2024. This launch marks a significant milestone in CATA’s mission to modernize transit operations and enhance the commuting experience for its passengers.

The new platform offers CATA riders a seamless, contactless ticketing solution, allowing them to plan, pay, and validate rides directly from their smartphones. This innovative system covers six intown bus lines in Meadville and four commuter (or lifeline) routes from Titusville, Cochranton, Conneaut Lake and Saegertown.

The mobile ticketing platform features the free CATAPay app, available for both Apple and Android devices, enabling riders to purchase fares and plan their trips effortlessly. Additionally, CATA is offering reloadable Smart Cards for passengers who prefer not to use mobile devices. An intuitive web portal is also available for trip planning and fare purchasing, further simplifying the transit experience.

Key features of the CATAPay platform include:

Mobile Ticketing: Riders can plan trips, purchase fares, and validate rides using the CATAPay app. The app is available now to download in both Apple and Google Play Stores: iOS : https://apps.apple.com/app/catapay/id6477860352 Android : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.modeshift.cata&pli=1

"With the launch of this mobile ticketing system, CATA is making public transportation more accessible and user-friendly for all our riders,” said Timothy Geibel, Executive Director at CATA. “By adopting this technology, we are not only improving the daily commute for our current riders but also attracting new users who seek convenience and efficiency. This advancement positions us to better serve the community now and in the future."

"In today’s fast-paced world, transit agencies must adapt to the changing needs of their riders, and CATA is leading the charge,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. “By integrating our mobile ticketing platform, CATA is demonstrating a commitment to innovation and setting a new standard for transit agencies nationwide. This move not only enhances the rider experience but also paves the way for a more efficient and connected public transportation network.”

