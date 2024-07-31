Samaritan Medical Center Chooses Loyal to Manage Its Online Directory Listings

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loyal, a healthcare technology company dedicated to enabling a healthier life for all, today announced its partnership with Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, New York, a comprehensive nonprofit network of a hospital, clinics, long term care, home health and physicians services in northern New York. The system will leverage Loyal’s Directory Listings solution to manage provider and location information and increase patient engagement and conversion rates.

Patients are increasingly relying on online sources to find and choose their providers, but disparate sources of information exist, making it critically important that systems keep provider information up-to-date and easily accessible for patients. Needing a leading service provider to develop a turnkey, hands-on approach to listings management, Samaritan turned to Loyal to manage listings for its providers and locations.

Loyal’s Directory Listings solution allows health systems to seamlessly manage provider and location information across third-party websites like Google and other third-party integrations that have self-serve, managed service, or synchronous Application Programming Interface (API) options. Beyond management, the solution ensures listings are accurate by updating and syncing provider and location information across the web with one click. It also tracks impressions by action, location, and date range in a robust reporting dashboard.

“Brand management across digital sources is a growing hurdle for health systems as patients rely on online tools to gather pertinent details and information on their care delivery,” said Brian Gresh, President, Loyal. “Meeting patients where they are is something we have been tackling for years, and partnering with Samaritan to provide patients with the most up-to-date directory of providers and locations across third-party sources is an important step to improve a patient’s healthcare journey.”

“Connecting our patients with the right providers at the right time is an aspect of the healthcare journey that has completely transformed over the years,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director, Communication & Public Relations, Samaritan. “Working with Loyal to ensure our online listings are accurate and accessible has been seamless, and we’re excited to see the impact our new system has on our patients and our caregivers.”

