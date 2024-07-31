Society 5.0 and SAIT Launch Strategic Partnership and New Micro-credential Course on Emerging Technologies and AI for Leaders

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Society 5.0 is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), a global leader in applied education and research. This collaboration with SAIT’s Continuing Education and Professional Studies is designed to empower organizations to effectively harness digital technologies, address complex business challenges, and seize new opportunities in an increasingly digital marketplace. As Society 5.0 aims to connect organizations with the confidence, knowledge, and tools required to navigate their digital transformation and AI journeys, SAIT provides the technical programming to bridge these gaps among mid-to-large scale companies.

SAIT, with its esteemed history, brings a legacy of pioneering technical education since 1916, and a commitment to applied research and learning. Their approach to continuing education and professional studies ensures that career-advancing education is closely aligned with industry needs, connecting lifelong learners with essential skills to make real-time business impact.

Launching the New Micro-credential Course in October 2024: Emerging Technologies and AI for Leaders

Understanding how to design and deliver digital solutions is a key pillar in an organization’s digital transformation, but many leaders are unclear as to what technologies will be required or how to go about decision-making. Recognizing this gap, the new 7-week micro-credential course: "Emerging Technologies and AI for Leaders" was developed as the first initiative in the partnership. The first offering is set to run Wednesday mornings from October 16 to November 27.

This course introduces leaders and decision-makers to “the art of the possible” by exploring how organizations can transform their performance through digital solutions. Providing a framework for innovation through emerging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), leaders will gain the tools required to utilize digital solutions to build unique competitive advantages in their organizations.

Course Highlights:

Understanding Digital Solutions: Participants will explore the critical components of digital technologies and learn the frameworks for designing and implementing digital solutions effectively.

Participants will explore the critical components of digital technologies and learn the frameworks for designing and implementing digital solutions effectively. Innovation through AI and Emerging Technologies: The course will provide insights into how AI and emerging technologies can be leveraged to transform business operations and create competitive advantages.

The course will provide insights into how AI and emerging technologies can be leveraged to transform business operations and create competitive advantages. Risk and Value Evaluation: Through real-life examples and expert insights, attendees will learn to assess the risks, efforts, and business value associated with digital solutions.

Delivery & Timing:

Virtual Classroom

Wednesdays 8:30am-12pm | October 16 - November 27, 2024

Register here: https://coned.sait.ca/corporate/landingPage.do?method=load&corporateGroupId=9871507

Get Two-Thirds Covered with Tuition Reimbursement

Employers in Alberta are eligible to apply for the Alberta Job Grant to get two-thirds of tuition fees covered per trainee. To apply and for more information, see the Canada-Alberta Job Grant Guide.

As we embark on this exciting journey with SAIT, we invite our Society 5.0 community and all interested professionals to join us in shaping the future of leadership in technology. We’re excited about where this partnership can take us, the organizations we support, and society at large.

For more information on Society 5.0 membership and other offerings, please visit www.societyfive0.com/offerings.

About Society 5.0

Society 5.0 is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the integration of digital technology into mid-to-large size enterprises. Through its initiatives, including the Society 5.0 Summit, industry round tables, micro credential courses, and consulting services, we empower C-level leaders to integrate advanced technology into their businesses, fostering a culture of innovation and strategic growth.

About SAIT

Established in 1916, SAIT was the first of its kind, publicly funded technical school in North America. As a global leader in applied education and research — serving nearly 40,000 students annually — SAIT offers certificate, diploma, post diploma, apprenticeship and applied degree programs, baccalaureate degrees, corporate training and more than 1,000 continuing education courses, along with four dedicated, award-winning areas of research and capacity for new and emerging research. Curriculum and research priorities are developed through industry partnerships to ensure graduates have the skills and knowledge required to fulfill the demand for talent. SAIT is honoured to be recognized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2024, and to be ranked sixth by Research Infosource Inc. in the Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada for 2023. CEOWORLD Magazine ranked the SAIT School of Business #49 on the list of Best Business Schools in the World for 2024, and the School of Hospitality and Tourism placed #14 on their list of Best Hospitality and Hotel Management Schools in the World for 2024.