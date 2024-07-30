Perceptive Completes World’s First Fully Automated Dental Procedure on a Human Using AI-Driven Robotic System

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perceptive, a leader in AI-driven automated dental technology, announced today the completion of the world’s first fully automated dental procedure on a human using its advanced robotic dentistry system. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in dental care, integrating advanced imaging, artificial intelligence, and robotics to set a new standard of care in dentistry.

The Perceptive dental robotics system integrates AI-driven 3D imaging software with a robotic arm designed to perform dental procedures, starting with restorative dentistry, with unparalleled speed and precision. The proprietary system aims to complete tasks such as crown placements in just 15 minutes, a major reduction from the current method that requires two office visits of at least one hour each.

“We’re excited to successfully complete the world's first fully automated robotic dental procedure,” said Dr. Chris Ciriello, CEO and Founder of Perceptive. “This medical breakthrough enhances precision and efficiency of dental procedures, and democratizes access to better dental care, for improved patient experience and clinical outcomes. We look forward to advancing our system and pioneering scalable, fully automated dental healthcare solutions for patients.”

Perceptive’s AI robotics system uses 3D volumetric data for diagnostics and treatment planning, enabling early and highly accurate diagnoses. The procedure begins with an optical coherence technology (OCT) scan of the patient’s tooth and mouth using Perceptive's handheld intraoral scanner. This advanced scanner captures 3D images beneath the gum line, through fluids and under the tooth surface, offering unparalleled imaging capabilities. Patients can clearly visualize their dental conditions through these detailed images, helping them better understand their need for care.

The system then uses Perceptive’s AI algorithms to analyze the 3D data and plan the procedure with efficiency and high precision. By automating these procedures, Perceptive enables dentists to diagnose and treat more patients with higher quality care in less time, reducing the need for manual labor and minimizing the chances of human error.

“I’ve been closely tracking Perceptive’s progress since seeing Dr. Ciriello present his concept at the ADA Forsyth dentech® conference years ago,” said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health, a leading integrated dental and medical support organization with more than 1,000 offices across the U.S. “I have seen the promise of Perceptive’s incredible technology firsthand. We are excited to help them operationalize their vision of fully completed dental restorations in minutes.”

German Galluicci, DMD, Ph.D., Chairman of Restorative Dentistry at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, added: “Perceptive’s technology achieves over a 90% accuracy rate for detecting caries without the ionizing radiation associated with traditional X-rays and CBCT scanners — a significant improvement over the approximately 40% accuracy of 2D X-rays. This ensures safer and more precise diagnoses, enhancing patient care and safety.”

“The robotics system has been designed and rigorously tested to ensure that dentists can perform treatments safely, even in conditions where patient movement is prevalent,” said Edward Zuckerberg, DDS, FAGD, a pioneer in the integration of technology in the dental clinic. “This commitment to safety is core to Perceptive's dedication to providing reliable and effective dental care solutions using state-of-the art technology.”

“Perceptive’s AI-driven robotic system will transform dentistry. The patient experience will be better because of streamlining procedures and enhancing patient comfort,” said Karim Zaklama, DDS, a general dentist and multi-practice owner supported by PDS Health and member of Perceptive’s clinical advisory board. “The advanced imaging capabilities, particularly the intraoral scanner, provide unparalleled details which will enable us to diagnose issues earlier with greater accuracy and allow us to connect with patients more effectively. This efficiency allows us to focus more on personalized patient care and reduces chair time, enabling us to treat more patients effectively.”

Perceptive has raised $30 million in funding to date, with leading investors including PDS Health, Dr. Ed Zuckerberg, Innospark Ventures, KdT Ventures, Primavera Capital, Plaisance Capital, Y Combinator, and others.

About Perceptive

Perceptive is at the forefront of dental technology innovation, dedicated to developing fully automated solutions that empower dentists to provide better care to more patients. Through revolutionary breakthroughs in imaging, AI, and robotics, Perceptive is redefining the future of dentistry. Perceptive is partnered with the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and American Dental Association's Forsyth Institute. It is backed by industry-leading investors such as Ed Zuckerberg, Innospark Ventures, KdT Ventures, Primavera Capital, Plaisance Capital, Y Combinator, and more.

Perceptive’s dental robotics system and intraoral scanner are currently under development. The statements made regarding these products, in this press release have not been reviewed by FDA or other regulatory agency.

For more information, visit https://www.perceptive.io.