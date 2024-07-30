Vultr and Run:ai Deliver Advanced NVIDIA GPU Orchestration for AI/ML Workloads Worldwide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest, privately held cloud computing platform, today announced that Run:ai, a leader in AI optimization and orchestration, is the latest ecosystem partner to join its Cloud Alliance. Run:ai’s advanced AI workload orchestration platform, coupled with Vultr’s robust, scalable cloud infrastructure — including Vultr Cloud GPUs, accelerated by NVIDIA computing technologies and Vultr Kubernetes Engine — provides the enhanced computational power needed to accelerate AI initiatives across Vultr’s global network of 32 cloud data center locations.

As businesses across industries look to deploy their AI initiatives, they often grapple with scaling AI training jobs, fragmented AI development tools, and long queue times for AI experimentation. The partnership between Vultr and Run:ai addresses these challenges, offering a cutting-edge solution that enhances resource utilization, supports rapid AI deployment, and provides customizable scalability through their integrated infrastructure and advanced AI workload orchestration.

“Enterprises around the world are vying to deploy transformative, AI-driven solutions,” said Sandeep Brahmarouthu, Head of Global Business Development at Run:ai. “Our partnership with Vultr will give these organizations a comprehensive solution suite designed to address the technical challenges of AI project development. Now, businesses are empowered with unparalleled adaptability, performance, and control, setting a new standard for AI in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Vultr’s scalable infrastructure guarantees unified AI stack management, thanks to seamless integrations with existing Cloud Alliance partners Qdrant and Console Connect. Qdrant, a high-performance vector database with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities, manages and queries large volumes of vector data, enhancing tasks like similarity search and recommendation systems. Console Connect facilitates private, high-speed networking to ensure secure, low-latency data transfer between these components, optimizing the overall AI/ML pipeline. Now, Run:ai has become the newest member of the Cloud Alliance, with its advanced AI workload orchestration platform.

This integrated stack, centered around Vultr, provides a robust, scalable, and efficient solution for handling the most demanding AI/ML workloads. As a result, customers can benefit from:

Enhanced GPU utilization – Maximize GPU efficiency with Run:ai’s dynamic scheduling and fractional GPU capabilities, reducing idle times and optimizing resource use on Vultr’s scalable infrastructure.

– Maximize GPU efficiency with Run:ai’s dynamic scheduling and fractional GPU capabilities, reducing idle times and optimizing resource use on Vultr’s scalable infrastructure. Accelerated AI development – Speed up AI development cycles with Vultr’s high-performance cloud infrastructure and Run:ai’s comprehensive orchestration platform, reducing time to market for AI models.

– Speed up AI development cycles with Vultr’s high-performance cloud infrastructure and Run:ai’s comprehensive orchestration platform, reducing time to market for AI models. Simplified lifecycle management – Streamline the entire AI lifecycle from development to deployment with integrated tools for dynamic resource allocation, efficient training, and comprehensive monitoring.

– Streamline the entire AI lifecycle from development to deployment with integrated tools for dynamic resource allocation, efficient training, and comprehensive monitoring. Cost-effective operations – Minimize operational costs with Vultr’s affordable cloud solutions and Run:ai’s efficient resource management, ensuring economical AI project execution.

– Minimize operational costs with Vultr’s affordable cloud solutions and Run:ai’s efficient resource management, ensuring economical AI project execution. Robust security and compliance – Bolster the security and compliance of AI workloads with advanced features like role-based access control and detailed audit logs, backed by Vultr’s secure infrastructure.

“We are committed to giving our customers the best-of-breed technologies needed to help achieve their business goals,” said Kevin Cochrane, CMO of Vultr. “By partnering with Run:ai, we’ve provided a unique solution tailored specifically for AI workloads. Our integrated platform will not only ensure high performance and cost efficiency for customers worldwide but also give them the agility needed to navigate the evolving demands of modern AI environments.”

Vultr is a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.

To learn more about the Run:ai and Vultr partnership, visit us here.

For more information on the Vultr Cloud Alliance, visit here.

About Run:ai

Run:ai is revolutionizing the AI infrastructure landscape with its platform, designed to optimize the efficiency, scalability, and accessibility of AI and machine learning operations. By addressing the challenges of AI infrastructure, Run:ai empowers enterprises to accelerate their AI initiatives and foster innovation.

About Vultr

Vultr is the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform that delivers unparalleled ease of use, performance, pricing, and reach. With 1.5M customers across 185 countries, Vultr is the leading alternative hyperscaler, serving enterprise-grade businesses in financial services, telecom, healthcare & life sciences, retail, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and more.

Vultr’s Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, Managed Kubernetes, Managed Databases, Cloud Storage, and Networking solutions give customers global reach and performance while eliminating complexity and cost, so that they can easily deploy and scale their cloud-native and AI-native applications worldwide.

Learn more at: www.vultr.com.