IOTA Community Schools (Formerly Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee) Chooses Reading Horizons to Boost Student Literacy Outcomes

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IOTA Community Schools has chosen Reading Horizons, a leading provider of foundational literacy programs, to enhance reading instruction across four middle and high schools in the Memphis Metro Area. IOTA has raised the bar in education reform, helping thousands of students in Tennessee's historically underserved communities succeed in college, leadership, and life. IOTA stands for Innovation, Opportunity, Transformation, and Access.

“Because of our intentional focus on academics, IOTA students have an opportunity to graduate from high school more prepared for college and their careers,” said Christina Austin, Chief Academic Officer for IOTA Community Schools. “Our strategic partnership with Reading Horizons ensures IOTA students receive effective, research-based reading instruction, preparing them for success in school and beyond.”

Reading Horizons Elevate® is the leading program for effectively teaching foundational reading skills to older learners. Based on over 40 years of research, it blends direct instruction with engaging and age-appropriate software to make reading a reality for all learners. The program has proven successful across multiple age groups and settings, including intervention, adult education, special education, dyslexia, and multilingual learners.

In Tennessee, there are 115 charter schools with over 44,000 students enrolled. According to the 2023-24 Tennessee Charter School Center Impact Report, Tennessee’s public charter school students have emerged as national leaders in academic growth. Despite serving students with more significant needs, Tennessee’s charter schools demonstrated one of the highest average growth rates in the nation. Across Tennessee, public charter students receive the equivalent of 34 extra days of reading instruction (compared to their non-charter counterparts), creating ample opportunity to leverage the new partnership with Reading Horizons.

“IOTA Community Schools is committed to academic opportunity and excellence for each student,” said Trisha Thomas, President of Reading Horizons. “We are excited to be in a strategic partnership to ensure equitable education for all students, regardless of their background. We share a vision for all students in Tennessee to have the foundational reading skills they need to become confident readers and learners.”

For more information, visit www.readinghorizons.com.

About Reading Horizons

Reading Horizons empowers educators to eradicate illiteracy with effective, tech-enabled foundational reading instruction that helps all students achieve reading proficiency. For 40 years, Reading Horizons has continuously aligned its simple instructional method with advancements in the science of reading. We have supported educators and students with ongoing, synergistic partnerships, serving as a trusted, innovative, foundational literacy partner. Adopted by over 200,000 educators, our proven method for teaching foundational literacy prevents and remediates reading difficulties, supporting our mission to ensure students reach reading proficiency by the end of third grade. Reading momentum begins at Reading Horizons.

About IOTA Community Schools

IOTA Community Schools is creating access to comprehensive opportunities by embracing each student and preparing them for life through innovative and transformative academics while building sustainable pathways to economic growth.