Blumira and Trava Security Partner to Help SMBs Proactively Manage Cybersecurity Risks

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blumira, a leading security and operations platform, and Trava Security, an expert in compliance and cybersecurity advisory services, have announced a strategic partnership to help small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) proactively manage cyber risks and protect against the negative impacts of cyber incidents.

The steady increase of data breaches in recent years has prompted many companies to invest in cybersecurity software to protect themselves against bad actors. However, sophisticated cybersecurity solutions aren’t easily accessible to everyone.

The partnership between Blumira and Trava Security will bridge the gap, drawing on the Blumira automated threat detection and response capabilities to provide more accessible cybersecurity options to SMBs. Combining these offerings with Trava Security’s vCISO and compliance services will provide organizations with a top-tier security posture that protects against detrimental cyberattacks that can significantly impact business operations and growth.

“Due to high costs and lack of resources, threat detection and response tools are not readily available for all companies,” said Jim Simpson, CEO of Blumira. “Our partnership with Trava Security will help lower the barrier to entry for companies with limited IT and security resources, enabling them to purchase cybersecurity solutions at lower costs. Businesses seeking to improve their cybersecurity posture will greatly benefit from this partnership by protecting their valuable data and customer information from bad actors.”

“We are excited to partner with Blumira to help protect the underserved in the cybersecurity space. Far too many organizations aren’t prepared to manage cyber risk. Blumira’s threat detection and response tools offer demonstrably better protection from cyber threats,” said Jim Goldman, CEO & co-founder of Trava Security. “With Trava Security’s expertise and guidance, we can provide customers with the cybersecurity protection needed to mitigate risk and thrive.”

Blumira and Trava Security will be hosting a series of webinars discussing the unique cybersecurity challenges and opportunities facing SMBs in today's threat landscape. Register to participate in the webinars here https://bit.ly/BlumiraWebinar.

About Blumira

Blumira redefines security operations for small and medium-sized businesses with its comprehensive threat monitoring and response platform. Backed by a dedicated 24/7 SecOps team, Blumira seamlessly integrates advanced detection, endpoint visibility and automated response. Blumira adds a layer of protection by detecting early signs of an attack, enhancing cybersecurity posture for lean IT teams and enabling them to meet compliance and cyber insurance requirements. Blumira SIEM + XDR accelerates ransomware and breach prevention in hybrid environments and extends its support to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), helping them safeguard clients across cloud, network and endpoint layers. Visit blumira.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Trava Security

Trava Security is an expert in compliance and cybersecurity advisory services, ensuring businesses meet regulatory requirements and safeguard its digital assets. With a 100% certification success rate, Trava Security provides comprehensive solutions that validate and protect operations. Trava Security specializes in simplifying compliance for small and medium-sized businesses, offering expert guidance and essential tools to navigate regulatory landscapes effortlessly. The services empower you to focus on business growth while defending against cybersecurity threats and ensuring compliance with confidence. At Trava Security, we pride ourselves on being your trusted partner in cybersecurity, working alongside you to tailor solutions that meet your unique needs and help your business thrive. For more information, visit travasecurity.com or follow on LinkedIn.