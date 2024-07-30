Tempus Announces Expanded Data and Sequencing Collaboration with Remix Therapeutics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, announced an expanded collaboration with Remix Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address underlying drivers of disease. The collaboration between Remix and Tempus began with the licensing of specific, de-identified data cohorts and has since expanded into a broader, strategic alliance.

Remix is leveraging Tempus’ multimodal data to interrogate specific cohorts, including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Tempus’ data analytics platform, Lens. The newly expanded scope of work also includes next-generation sequencing support for Remix’s Phase I trial for REM-422, the company’s potent, selective, oral small molecule messenger RNA (mRNA) degrader.

To support its research, Remix is utilizing Tempus’ xT and xR assays to capture DNA and RNA data, as well as tracking treatment response on an exploratory research basis with xM Monitor, the company’s circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay, which detects and monitors changes in circulating tumor fraction to determine response to therapy for patients with advanced cancers.

“We’re excited to work with a biotech like Remix that understands and embraces the value that Tempus’ multimodal data can bring to their important work,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus. “We were able to quickly expand our collaboration and provide Remix with an array of our offerings that are uniquely positioned to support them in achieving their research and development goals.”

“Tempus’ multimodal data, analytics, and sequencing support will be invaluable tools as we advance our lead candidate, REM-422, into the clinic,” said Dominic Reynolds, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Remix. “This collaboration provides us with robust resources and data to propel our research forward, ultimately advancing our goal of creating meaningful new treatment options for patients.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

