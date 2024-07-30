Bowman Expands Southwest Gas Engagements into Northern Nevada and California

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, was selected by Southwest Gas to provide on-call survey services in Western and Northern Nevada and California, marking the Company’s fifth ongoing on-call agreement with the natural gas distribution company and the first in these territories.

Southwest Gas provides natural gas service to more than 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada and portions of California. Bowman supports Southwest Gas with a variety of utility-specific survey, engineering and design services throughout Arizona. Prior to this expansion of territory, Bowman served Southwest Gas throughout Arizona and southern Nevada. Bowman is committed to being highly responsive to Southwest Gas’ needs and will apply continued process improvements to effectively support Southwest Gas’ business of safely and reliably providing natural gas service to its communities.

“This new contract and the expansion of territory we cover reflects our relentless commitment to the highest standards of customer service, quality work and timely execution,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and chief executive officer at Bowman. “Our teams have the technical skills and industry knowledge both to support Southwest Gas’ expansive and complex infrastructure and to contribute to their long-term growth through whatever task we are assigned. We appreciate our positive relationship with Southwest Gas and look forward to serving them for many years to come.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,200 employees in over 90 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.